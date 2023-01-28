Eagles updated 53-man roster for NFC Championship Game vs. 49ers

The Eagles and 49ers are preparing for a heavyweight showdown on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, highlighted by star power on both sides of the football.

The 49ers are in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons, while Philadelphia is making its seventh NFC title appearance since 2001, more than every team in the NFL accept the Patriots over that span.

With kickoff fast approaching, here is Philadelphia’s updated 53-man roster.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

The third-year quarterback has improved every season and he’s gone from potential career backup to an All-Pro and MVP candidate.

#2 CB Darius Slay

Slay will play a vital role in his matchups against Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

#3 WR Zach Pascal

A big, physical wide receiver, Pascal has taken snaps away from Quez Watkins.

#4 K Jake Elliott

#6 WR Devonta Smith

Smith logged his first 1,000-yard season and he’ll play a key role in the Eagles’ explosive passing game.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

Reddick was second in the NFC with 16.5 sacks and he’ll enter the contest motivated after a Defensive Player of the Year snub.

#10 QB Gardner Minshew

#11 WR A.J. Brown

Brown will look for a huge performance after some frustrations during the Eagles’ win over the Giants in the divisional round.

#13 Brett Kern

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell gained 112 yards in the Eagles’ win over the Giants and he’ll play a key role in the matchup against San Francisco.

#16 WR Quez Watkins

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

#18 WR Britain Covey

#19 QB Ian Book

#22 Marcus Epps

#23 C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The most versatile weapon on the Eagles’ defense, Gardner-Johnson will see time at multiple positions with Avonte Maddox returning to the slot.

#24 CB James Bradberry

An All-Pro cornerback, Bradberry will look to advance to his first Super Bowl.

#26 RB Miles Sanders

The NFL’s fifth-leading rusher, Sanders will play a vital role in the Eagles’ rushing attack.

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

#28 CB Josh Jobe

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

Maddox is returning to the lineup after missing three straight games and his versatility in the slot allows Darius Slay and James Bradberry to flourish.

#32 Reed Blankenship

The undrafted rookie will play a significant role in his first NFL playoff game.

#33 CB Josiah Scott

#34 RB Trey Sermon

#35 RB Boston Scott

#42 K'Von Wallace

An ever-improving safety, Wallace could see an increased role against San Francisco.

#43 LB Kyzir White

#45 Rick Lovato

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

#51 Cam Jurgens

#53 LB Christian Elliss

#55 DE Brandon Graham

The veteran defensive end will play a key role against the 49ers’ bookend tackles.

#56 OL Isaac Seumalo

#57 T.J. Edwards

The middle linebacker is among the league leaders in tackles and among the highest graded at his position.

#58 LB Kyron Johnson

#61 Josh Sills

#62 OL Jason Kelce

The All-Pro center and future Hall of Famer could be playing his final home game at Lincoln Financial Field.

#63 OL Jack Driscoll

#65 RT Lane Johnson

The All-Pro right tackle will make his second straight start since returning to the lineup while nursing a significant groin injury.

#68 OL Jordan Mailata

The massive left tackle will have the matchup to watch against Niners All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa.

#69 OL Landon Dickerson

#72 DT Linval Joseph

The run-stopping defensive tackle has ceded snaps to rookie Jordan Davis.

#74 DT Ndamukong Suh

#77 OL Andre Dillard

#81 TE Grant Calcaterra

#88 TE Dallas Goedert

In a game with two-star tight ends on the field, Goedert will look to overshadow George Kittle and overtake his spot on the top-five list.

#89 TE Jack Stoll

#90 DT Jordan Davis

The rookie defensive tackle could play a key role against the 49ers’ physical running game.

#91 DT Fletcher Cox

The all-time great could be playing his final game in an Eagles uniform.

#93 DT Milton Williams

#94 DE Josh Sweat

Sweat’s matchup with Trent Williams will be something to watch.

#97 DT Javon Hargrave

#98 DE Robert Quinn

