Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Steelers: News and notes for Week 8

The Eagles are a little over 24 hours away from returning to Lincoln Financial Field for a matchup against the Steelers.

The Birds are a slight favorite and will look to start the season 7-0, with the most challenging part of their schedule looming.

Jalen Hurts continues to cement his status and a new contract this season.

At the same time, Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense will look to continue its strong play.

With Robert Quinn having arrived, here’s an updated look at the 53-man roster with news and notes.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts will look to continue his hot start and win his 10th game in a row.

#2 CB Darius Slay

The All-Pro cornerback will have his hands full against three solid wideouts in George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, and Chase Claypool.

#3 WR Zach Pascal

#4 K Jake Elliott

Elliott is healthy after missing one game with an ankle injury.

#6 WR Devonta Smith

#7 LB Haason Reddick

Philadelphia’s top pass rusher has 4.5 sacks on the year and will look to continue his ascension.

#8 P Arryn Siposs

Siposs will look to improve after the bye week, and the veteran punter appears to be Philadelphia’s only weakness.

#10 QB Gardner Minshew

#11 WR A.J. Brown

Brown is on pace for a 1,400-yard season and is clearly a star in the NFC.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

#16 WR Quez Watkins

Nfl Eagles At Cardinals

Watkins has gone two games without a catch and will look to get more involved.

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

#18 WR Britain Covey

Covey could be running out of time to impress as a return man with Greg Ward re-signed to the practice squad.

#19 QB Ian Book

#22 S Marcus Epps

#23 S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Gardner-Johnson had a week to recover after a two-interception performance and a hand injury.

#24 CB James Bradberry

Bradberry is statistically the top cornerback in the NFL and a huge reason the Eagles are undefeated.

#26 RB Miles Sanders

Sanders is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season, and his continued production will be key to the Eagles’ postseason hopes.

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

#28 CB Josh Jobe

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

#32 S Reed Blankenship

#33 CB Josiah Scott

#34 RB Trey Sermon

#35 RB Boston Scott

#42 S K'Von Wallace

#43 LB Kyzir White

#45 LS Rick Lovato

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

Johnson could lose snaps to Robert Quinn and could find himself inactive.

#51 C Cam Jurgens

#54 LB Shaun Bradley

#55 DE Brandon Graham

#56 RG Isaac Seumalo

#57 LB T.J. Edwards

#58 LB Kyron Johnson

#61 OL Josh Sills

#62 C Jason Kelce

Kelce is about to start the stretch run of what could be his final 11 regular season games.

#63 OL Jack Driscoll

#65 OL Lane Johnson

#68 LT Jordan Mailata

#69 OL Landon Dickerson

#77 LT Andre Dillard

#78 OL Sua Opeta

#81 TE Grant Calcaterra

#88 TE Dallas Goedert

#89 TE Jack Stoll

#90 DT Jordan Davis

#91 DT Fletcher Cox

#93 DT Milton Williams

#94 DE Josh Sweat

#95 Marlon Tuipulotu

#97 DT Javon Hargrave

#97 DT Javon Hargrave

#98 DE Robert Quinn

#98 DE Robert Quinn

