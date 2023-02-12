Eagles’ updated 53-man roster for Super Bowl LVll vs. Chiefs

After two weeks of buildup, the showdown is now upon us as the Eagles (14-3) and Chiefs (14-3) are set for a titanic matchup on Super Bowl Sunday.

It will be a matchup of the top two MVP finalists, along with two siblings’ All-Pros meeting in Jason Kelce for the Eagles and Travis Kelce for the Chiefs.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-5 all-time against the Kansas City Chiefs, including a 42-30 loss at Lincoln Financial Field last October.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts finished second in the MVP voting and will start his first Super Bowl.

#2 CB Darius Slay

The veteran cornerback will play in the Super Bowl for the first time in his career.

#3 WR Zach Pascal

#4 K Jake Elliott

#6 WR Devonta Smith

Smith will look to become one of the few players to win a National Championship, a Heisman Trophy, and a Super Bowl in their careers.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

Reddick has 19.5 sacks over his last 19 games and he’ll play a huge role in harassing Patrick Mahomes.

#8 P Arryn Siposs

The Eagles activated punter Arryn Siposs off injured reserve and elevated safety Anthony Harris and receiver/return man Greg Ward Jr. for the big game against the Chiefs.

Siposs, 30, had been on IR since he suffered an ankle injury against the Giants on Dec. 11.

#10 QB Gardner Minshew

#11 WR A.J. Brown

The physical wide receiver will start his first Super Bowl and he’ll be a player to watch when the Chiefs play man-to-man.

#13 Brett Kern

The veteran punter will likely be inactive with Arryn Siposs returning from injured reserve.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell leads the Eagles in rushing yards during the postseason and he’ll be a key player to watch.

#16 WR Quez Watkins

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

Dean will make a Super Bowl appearance a year after winning a National Championship with Georgia.

#18 WR Britain Covey



Covey could miss the Super Bowl with a hamstring injury.

#19 QB Ian Book

#22 S Marcus Epps

The young safety is set to be a free agent and will start in his first Super Bowl.

#23 C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Gardner-Johnson will be the key figure on the Eagles’ defense.

#24 CB James Bradberry

#26 RB Miles Sanders

The Eagles Pro Bowl running back is set to hit free agency and will look to cap off a 1,200+ yard season with an impactful performance in the Super Bowl.

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

#28 CB Josh Jobe

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

Maddox has battled a toe injury for over a month now, but he’ll start in the slot for Philadelphia in the Super Bowl.

#32 Reed Blankenship

Blankenship will see significant action in the Super Bowl after making the Eagles’ roster as an undrafted free agent.

#33 Josiah Scott

#34 RB Trey Sermon

#35 RB Boston Scott

Scott will handle kickoff return duties on Sunday night and could be a key contributor in the running game.

#42 K'Von Wallace

#43 LB Kyzir White

The former West Virginia safety turned linebacker will play a key role at linebacker.

#45 Rick Lovato

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

#51 Cam Jurgens

#53 LB Christian Elliss

