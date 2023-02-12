Eagles’ updated 53-man roster for Super Bowl LVll vs. Chiefs
After two weeks of buildup, the showdown is now upon us as the Eagles (14-3) and Chiefs (14-3) are set for a titanic matchup on Super Bowl Sunday.
It will be a matchup of the top two MVP finalists, along with two siblings’ All-Pros meeting in Jason Kelce for the Eagles and Travis Kelce for the Chiefs.
The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-5 all-time against the Kansas City Chiefs, including a 42-30 loss at Lincoln Financial Field last October.
#1 QB Jalen Hurts
Hurts finished second in the MVP voting and will start his first Super Bowl.
#2 CB Darius Slay
The veteran cornerback will play in the Super Bowl for the first time in his career.
#3 WR Zach Pascal
#4 K Jake Elliott
#6 WR Devonta Smith
Smith will look to become one of the few players to win a National Championship, a Heisman Trophy, and a Super Bowl in their careers.
#7 LB Haason Reddick
Reddick has 19.5 sacks over his last 19 games and he’ll play a huge role in harassing Patrick Mahomes.
#8 P Arryn Siposs
The Eagles activated punter Arryn Siposs off injured reserve and elevated safety Anthony Harris and receiver/return man Greg Ward Jr. for the big game against the Chiefs.
Siposs, 30, had been on IR since he suffered an ankle injury against the Giants on Dec. 11.
#10 QB Gardner Minshew
#11 WR A.J. Brown
The physical wide receiver will start his first Super Bowl and he’ll be a player to watch when the Chiefs play man-to-man.
#13 Brett Kern
The veteran punter will likely be inactive with Arryn Siposs returning from injured reserve.
#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell
Gainwell leads the Eagles in rushing yards during the postseason and he’ll be a key player to watch.
#16 WR Quez Watkins
#17 LB Nakobe Dean
Dean will make a Super Bowl appearance a year after winning a National Championship with Georgia.
#18 WR Britain Covey
Covey could miss the Super Bowl with a hamstring injury.
#19 QB Ian Book
#22 S Marcus Epps
The young safety is set to be a free agent and will start in his first Super Bowl.
#23 C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Gardner-Johnson will be the key figure on the Eagles’ defense.
#24 CB James Bradberry
#26 RB Miles Sanders
The Eagles Pro Bowl running back is set to hit free agency and will look to cap off a 1,200+ yard season with an impactful performance in the Super Bowl.
#27 CB Zech McPhearson
#28 CB Josh Jobe
#29 CB Avonte Maddox
Maddox has battled a toe injury for over a month now, but he’ll start in the slot for Philadelphia in the Super Bowl.
#32 Reed Blankenship
Blankenship will see significant action in the Super Bowl after making the Eagles’ roster as an undrafted free agent.
#33 Josiah Scott
#34 RB Trey Sermon
#35 RB Boston Scott
Scott will handle kickoff return duties on Sunday night and could be a key contributor in the running game.
#42 K'Von Wallace
#43 LB Kyzir White
The former West Virginia safety turned linebacker will play a key role at linebacker.
#45 Rick Lovato
#48 LB Patrick Johnson
#51 Cam Jurgens
#53 LB Christian Elliss
