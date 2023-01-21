Eagles’ updated 53-man roster for NFC Divisional Round matchup vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles are less than 12 hours away from returning to the field for a Saturday night matchup against the hated New York Giants.
The Birds are the favorite and will look to move on to the NFC Championship game with a win.
Jalen Hurts will look to help his offense regain its offensive efficiency, while Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense will look to regain its swagger with the return of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Robert Quinn.
Here’s your updated 53-man roster for the divisional-round matchup.
#1 QB Jalen Hurts
The third-year quarterback will make his second postseason appearance and he’ll look to carry Philadelphia within a game of the Super Bowl.
#2 CB Darius Slay
With Philadelphia likely selling out to stop Saquon Barkley and the Giants’ running game, the Pro Bowl cornerback will need to regain his early season dominance.
#3 WR Zach Pascal
#4 K Jake Elliott
Elliott carried the Eagles in the Week 18 win, nailing five field goals.
#6 WR Devonta Smith
The Heisman Trophy winner will play a key role on the outside with A.J. Brown.
#7 LB Haason Reddick
Reddick led the Eagles with 16.5 sacks and will have key matchups against the Giants tackles.
#10 QB Gardner Minshew
#11 WR A.J. Brown
The Eagles’ single-season leader in receiving yards, Brown can be dominant against Giants cornerbacks.
#13 P Brett Kern
#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell
Gainwell is a true dual-threat running back and could play a huge role on Saturday night as a pass catcher.
#16 WR Quez Watkins
#17 LB Nakobe Dean
#18 WR Britain Covey
An undrafted rookie out of Utah, Covey has been consistent as a punt returner from day one.
#19 QB Ian Book
#22 S Marcus Epps
#23 S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
A swiss army knife at the safety position, Gardner-Johnson could see time as the slot cornerback in critical situations.
#24 CB James Bradberry
A free agent to be, the former Giants cornerback earned All-Pro honors this season and will look to sweep his ex-teammates on the season.
#26 RB Miles Sanders
The NFL’s fifth-leading rusher, Sanders will look for a huge breakout performance in the postseason.
#27 CB Zech McPhearson
#28 CB Josh Jobe
#29 CB Avonte Maddox
The Eagles’ slot cornerback will miss his third straight game with an significant toe injury.
#32 S Reed Blankenship
The undrafted rookie has shown that he can be a starting safety in the NFL and he’ll play a key role with C.J. Gardner-Johnson likely to play more in space and in the slot.
#34 RB Trey Sermon
#35 RB Boston Scott
Scott may not be a Giant killer, but he’s certainly had a career’s worth of success against the NFC East rival.
#42 S K'Von Wallace
#43 LB Kyzir White
White has been a solid addition at the WILL linebacker spot after coming over from the Chargers.
He’ll play a key role in the matchup with Saquon Barkley.
#45 LS Rick Lovato
#48 LB Patrick Johnson
#51 C Cam Jurgens
#53 LB Christian Elliss
Elliss has been a key special teams contributor.
#55 DE Brandon Graham
Graham had three sacks in the Week 14 win.
#56 OL Isaac Seumalo
