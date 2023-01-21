Eagles’ updated 53-man roster for NFC Divisional Round matchup vs. Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles are less than 12 hours away from returning to the field for a Saturday night matchup against the hated New York Giants.

The Birds are the favorite and will look to move on to the NFC Championship game with a win.

Jalen Hurts will look to help his offense regain its offensive efficiency, while Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense will look to regain its swagger with the return of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Robert Quinn.

Here’s your updated 53-man roster for the divisional-round matchup.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

The third-year quarterback will make his second postseason appearance and he’ll look to carry Philadelphia within a game of the Super Bowl.

#2 CB Darius Slay

With Philadelphia likely selling out to stop Saquon Barkley and the Giants’ running game, the Pro Bowl cornerback will need to regain his early season dominance.

#3 WR Zach Pascal

#4 K Jake Elliott

Elliott carried the Eagles in the Week 18 win, nailing five field goals.

#6 WR Devonta Smith

The Heisman Trophy winner will play a key role on the outside with A.J. Brown.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

Reddick led the Eagles with 16.5 sacks and will have key matchups against the Giants tackles.

#10 QB Gardner Minshew

#11 WR A.J. Brown

The Eagles’ single-season leader in receiving yards, Brown can be dominant against Giants cornerbacks.

#13 P Brett Kern

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell is a true dual-threat running back and could play a huge role on Saturday night as a pass catcher.

#16 WR Quez Watkins

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

#18 WR Britain Covey

An undrafted rookie out of Utah, Covey has been consistent as a punt returner from day one.

#19 QB Ian Book

#22 S Marcus Epps

#23 S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

A swiss army knife at the safety position, Gardner-Johnson could see time as the slot cornerback in critical situations.

#24 CB James Bradberry

A free agent to be, the former Giants cornerback earned All-Pro honors this season and will look to sweep his ex-teammates on the season.

#26 RB Miles Sanders

The NFL’s fifth-leading rusher, Sanders will look for a huge breakout performance in the postseason.

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

#28 CB Josh Jobe

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

The Eagles’ slot cornerback will miss his third straight game with an significant toe injury.

#32 S Reed Blankenship

The undrafted rookie has shown that he can be a starting safety in the NFL and he’ll play a key role with C.J. Gardner-Johnson likely to play more in space and in the slot.

#34 RB Trey Sermon

#35 RB Boston Scott

Scott may not be a Giant killer, but he’s certainly had a career’s worth of success against the NFC East rival.

#42 S K'Von Wallace

#43 LB Kyzir White

White has been a solid addition at the WILL linebacker spot after coming over from the Chargers.

He’ll play a key role in the matchup with Saquon Barkley.

#45 LS Rick Lovato

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

#51 C Cam Jurgens

#53 LB Christian Elliss

Elliss has been a key special teams contributor.

#55 DE Brandon Graham

Graham had three sacks in the Week 14 win.

#56 OL Isaac Seumalo

