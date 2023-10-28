Eagles’ updated 53-man roster vs. Commanders: News and notes for Week 8

We’re over 30 hours away from the Eagles (6-1) and Commanders (3-4) getting together at FedEx Field for a bitter NFC East matchup.

Philadelphia is surging after a 31-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night, while Washington is 3-4, and even after a terrible loss to the Giants last week, Ron Rivera’s team is still 1.5 games out of the final NFC playoff spot.

The Eagles made more big news this week, acquiring free safety Kevin Byard from the Titans for Terrell Edmunds and draft picks.

With kickoff fast approaching, here’s Philadelphia’s updated 53-man roster after several moves.

Swift led the Eagles with 62 yards on 15 carries in the win over the Dolphins.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts overcame an early knee injury to throw for 279 yards and combined for three scores to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 31-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night.

Hurts has no injury designation for Sunday’s matchup in Washington.

#2 CB Darius Slay

Slay logged an interception in the win over Miami and will renew his rivalry with Commanders wide receiver, Terry McLaurin.

#3 LB Nolan Smith

The rookie from Georgia recorded his first NFL sack in the win over Miami.

#4 K Jake Elliott

Elliott is the best kicker in the NFL, and actually kicked off his annual partnership with Little Ceasar’s Pizza.



#6 WR DeVonta Smith

Smith has feasted on the Commanders during the first two years of his NFL career.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

Reddick will look to continue his sack streak.

#8 QB Marcus Mariota

#10 P Braden Mann

Brown will look to amass his sixth straight game with 125+ yards receiving.

#13 WR Olamide Zaccheaus

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell logged a rushing touchdown in the win over Miami.

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

#18 WR Britain Covey

#19 QB Tanner McKee

#21 DB Sydney Brown

#22 CB Kelee Ringo

#23 RB Rashaad Penny

#24 CB James Bradberry

Bradberry will start against the Commanders despite landing on the injury report this week.

#28 CB Josh Jobe

#31 DB Kevin Byard

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

The Philadelphia native and Pro Bowl safety will make his debut with the Eagles after being acquired via trade.

#32 DB Reed Blankenship

Blankenship will return to the lineup after missing the Miami game with a rib injury.

#33 CB Bradley Roby

The veteran cornerback was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

#34 DB Josiah Scott

#35 RB Boston Scott

#39 CB Eli Ricks

#41 LB Nicholas Morrow

#45 LS Rick Lovato

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

#52 LB Zach Cunningham

#53 LB Christian Elliss

#55 DE Brandon Graham

#56 OL Tyler Steen

#62 OL Jason Kelce

#63 OL Jack Driscoll

#65 OL Lane Johnson

#68 OL Jordan Mailata

#69 OL Landon Dickerson

#72 OL Moro Ojomo

#74 OL Fred Johnson

#78 OL Sua Opeta

#81 TE Grant Calcaterra

