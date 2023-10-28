Eagles’ updated 53-man roster vs. Commanders: News and notes for Week 8
We’re over 30 hours away from the Eagles (6-1) and Commanders (3-4) getting together at FedEx Field for a bitter NFC East matchup.
Philadelphia is surging after a 31-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night, while Washington is 3-4, and even after a terrible loss to the Giants last week, Ron Rivera’s team is still 1.5 games out of the final NFC playoff spot.
The Eagles made more big news this week, acquiring free safety Kevin Byard from the Titans for Terrell Edmunds and draft picks.
With kickoff fast approaching, here’s Philadelphia’s updated 53-man roster after several moves.
#0 D'Andre Swift, RB
Swift led the Eagles with 62 yards on 15 carries in the win over the Dolphins.
#1 QB Jalen Hurts
Hurts overcame an early knee injury to throw for 279 yards and combined for three scores to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 31-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night.
Hurts has no injury designation for Sunday’s matchup in Washington.
#2 CB Darius Slay
Slay logged an interception in the win over Miami and will renew his rivalry with Commanders wide receiver, Terry McLaurin.
#3 LB Nolan Smith
The rookie from Georgia recorded his first NFL sack in the win over Miami.
#4 K Jake Elliott
Elliott is the best kicker in the NFL, and actually kicked off his annual partnership with Little Ceasar’s Pizza.
#6 WR DeVonta Smith
Smith has feasted on the Commanders during the first two years of his NFL career.
#7 LB Haason Reddick
Reddick will look to continue his sack streak.
#8 QB Marcus Mariota
#10 P Braden Mann
#11 WR A.J. Brown
Brown will look to amass his sixth straight game with 125+ yards receiving.
#13 WR Olamide Zaccheaus
#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell
Gainwell logged a rushing touchdown in the win over Miami.
#17 LB Nakobe Dean
#18 WR Britain Covey
#19 QB Tanner McKee
#21 DB Sydney Brown
#22 CB Kelee Ringo
#23 RB Rashaad Penny
#24 CB James Bradberry
Bradberry will start against the Commanders despite landing on the injury report this week.
#28 CB Josh Jobe
#31 DB Kevin Byard
The Philadelphia native and Pro Bowl safety will make his debut with the Eagles after being acquired via trade.
#32 DB Reed Blankenship
Blankenship will return to the lineup after missing the Miami game with a rib injury.
#33 CB Bradley Roby
The veteran cornerback was ruled out with a shoulder injury.