Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Texans: News and notes for Week 9

The Eagles are less than 12 hours away from returning to the field for a World Series-style matchup.

The Birds are a huge favorite and will look to start a season 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

Jalen Hurts continues to cement his status for a new contract, and at the same time, Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense will look to continue its strong play.

With Jordan Davis on injured reserve, here’s your 53-man roster for Week 9.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts will look to continue his hot start and win his 11th game in a row.

#2 CB Darius Slay

The All-Pro cornerback could be matched up with Brandin Cooks.

#3 WR Zach Pascal

Pascal logged his first touchdown against the Steelers.

#4 K Jake Elliott

Elliott is healthy after missing one game with an ankle injury.

#6 WR Devonta Smith

Smith could be the player to watch against the Texans with all eyes on A.J. Brown.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

Philadelphia’s top pass rusher has 5.5 sacks on the year and will look to continue his ascension.

#8 P Arryn Siposs

The veteran punter appears to be Philadelphia’s only weakness.

#10 QB Gardner Minshew

With Philadelphia on a short week, Minshew saw game action in the blowout win over the Steelers.

#11 WR A.J. Brown

Brown is on pace for a 1,600-yard season after a career-high 156 yards and three touchdowns against the Steelers.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

#16 WR Quez Watkins

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

#18 WR Britain Covey

Covey could be running out of time to impress as a return man with Greg Ward re-signed to the practice squad.

#19 QB Ian Book

#22 S Marcus Epps

#23 S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Gardner-Johnson now has four interceptions on the season after logging a takeaway against Pittsburgh.

#24 CB James Bradberry

Bradberry is statistically the top cornerback in the NFL and a huge reason the Eagles are undefeated.

#26 RB Miles Sanders

Sanders is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season, and his continued production will be key to the Eagles’ postseason hopes.

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

#28 CB Josh Jobe

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

#32 S Reed Blankenship

#33 CB Josiah Scott

Scott has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

#34 RB Trey Sermon

#35 RB Boston Scott

#42 S K'Von Wallace

#43 LB Kyzir White

White has been dynamic at outside linebacker, and his athleticism and versatility have completely elevated the defense.

#45 LS Rick Lovato

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

#51 C Cam Jurgens

#54 LB Shaun Bradley

