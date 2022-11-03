Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Texans: News and notes for Week 9
The Eagles are less than 12 hours away from returning to the field for a World Series-style matchup.
The Birds are a huge favorite and will look to start a season 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.
Jalen Hurts continues to cement his status for a new contract, and at the same time, Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense will look to continue its strong play.
With Jordan Davis on injured reserve, here’s your 53-man roster for Week 9.
#1 QB Jalen Hurts
Hurts will look to continue his hot start and win his 11th game in a row.
#2 CB Darius Slay
The All-Pro cornerback could be matched up with Brandin Cooks.
#3 WR Zach Pascal
Pascal logged his first touchdown against the Steelers.
#4 K Jake Elliott
Elliott is healthy after missing one game with an ankle injury.
#6 WR Devonta Smith
Smith could be the player to watch against the Texans with all eyes on A.J. Brown.
#7 LB Haason Reddick
Philadelphia’s top pass rusher has 5.5 sacks on the year and will look to continue his ascension.
#8 P Arryn Siposs
The veteran punter appears to be Philadelphia’s only weakness.
#10 QB Gardner Minshew
With Philadelphia on a short week, Minshew saw game action in the blowout win over the Steelers.
#11 WR A.J. Brown
Brown is on pace for a 1,600-yard season after a career-high 156 yards and three touchdowns against the Steelers.
#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell
#16 WR Quez Watkins
#17 LB Nakobe Dean
#18 WR Britain Covey
Covey could be running out of time to impress as a return man with Greg Ward re-signed to the practice squad.
#19 QB Ian Book
#22 S Marcus Epps
#23 S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Gardner-Johnson now has four interceptions on the season after logging a takeaway against Pittsburgh.
#24 CB James Bradberry
Bradberry is statistically the top cornerback in the NFL and a huge reason the Eagles are undefeated.
#26 RB Miles Sanders
Sanders is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season, and his continued production will be key to the Eagles’ postseason hopes.
#27 CB Zech McPhearson
#28 CB Josh Jobe
#29 CB Avonte Maddox
#32 S Reed Blankenship
#33 CB Josiah Scott
Scott has been ruled out with an ankle injury.
#34 RB Trey Sermon
#35 RB Boston Scott
#42 S K'Von Wallace
#43 LB Kyzir White
White has been dynamic at outside linebacker, and his athleticism and versatility have completely elevated the defense.
#45 LS Rick Lovato
#48 LB Patrick Johnson
#51 C Cam Jurgens
#54 LB Shaun Bradley
