Eagles’ updated 53-man roster vs. Dolphins: News and notes for Week 7

We’re under 12 hours away from the Eagles (5-1) and Dolphins (5-1) getting together at Lincoln Financial Field for an explosive Sunday night matchup on NBC.

Former Alabama quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa will reconnect as MVP candidates leading dynamic offenses and stout defenses.

The matchup could be a potential Super Bowl preview and feature four of the NFL’s top wide receivers: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle.

With kickoff fast approaching, here’s Philadelphia’s updated 53-man roster after several moves.

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Smith is among the NFL league leaders in rushing yards entering Week 7.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts will look to rebound from a disastrous performance in last week’s loss to the Jets.

#2 CB Darius Slay

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Slay will return to the lineup after missing the loss to the Jets with a knee injury.

#3 Nolan Smith, LB

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

#4 Jake Elliott, K

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

#6 WR Devonta Smith

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is among several Eagles that will look to rebound after an ugly outing in the loss to the Jets.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

#8 Marcus Mariota, QB

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

#10 Braden Mann, Punter

#11 WR A.J. Brown

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Brown will look to make NFL history on Sunday night with another 125+ yard game.

#13 WR Olamide Zaccheaus

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Zaccheaus will start at wide receiver for an injured Quez Watkins, but could lose snaps to Julio Jones.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Dean returned to the lineup in Week 6 and will look to see an increase in snaps.

#18 WR Britain Covey

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#19 QB Tanner McKee

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#21 DB Sydney Brown

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Brown will start at safety in relief of an injured Reed Blankenship.

#22 CB Kelee Ringo

Kelee Ringo: Photo credit: Kiel Legerre

#23 RB Rashaad Penny

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

#24 CB James Bradberry

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bradberry and Slay will have huge matchups against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

#26 DB Terrell Edmunds

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

#28 CB Josh Jobe

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

#32 Reed Blankenship

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This is the second time this season that Blankenship will miss action with a rib injury.

#33 CB Bradley Roby

Bradley Roby –Kiel Leggere

Roby will miss the game with a shoulder injury.

#34 CB Josiah Scott

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Scott is back with the Eagles after bebing released during training camp and signing to the Steelers practice squad.

#35 RB Boston Scott

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

#39 CB Eli Ricks

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Ricks could see snaps at the slot cornerback spot on Sunday.

#41 LB Nicholas Morrow

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

#45 LS Rick Lovato

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

#52 LB Zach Cunningham

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

#53 LB Christian Elliss

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#55 DE Brandon Graham

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

#56 OL Tyler Steen

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#62 OL Jason Kelce

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

#63 OL Jack Driscoll

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

#65 OL Lane Johnson

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Johnson will start at right tackle just days after leaving the Eagles loss against the Jets with a high ankle injury.

#68 OL Jordan Mailata

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

#69 OL Landon Dickerson

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

#72 DT Moro Ojomo

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

#74 OL Fred Johnson

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

#78 OL Sua Opeta

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

#80 WR Julio Jones

#81 TE Grant Calcaterra

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

#85 TE Albert Okwuegbunam

#88 TE Dallas Goedert

#89 TE Jack Stoll

#90 DT Jordan Davis

#91 DT Fletcher Cox

#93 DT Milton Williams

#94 DE Josh Sweat

#95 DT Marlon Tuipulotu

#96 DE Derek Barnett

#97 DT Kentavius Street

#98 DT Jalen Carter

Carter returns to the Eagles lineup after missing Week 6 with an ankle injury.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire