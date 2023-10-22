Eagles’ updated 53-man roster vs. Dolphins: News and notes for Week 7
We’re under 12 hours away from the Eagles (5-1) and Dolphins (5-1) getting together at Lincoln Financial Field for an explosive Sunday night matchup on NBC.
Former Alabama quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa will reconnect as MVP candidates leading dynamic offenses and stout defenses.
The matchup could be a potential Super Bowl preview and feature four of the NFL’s top wide receivers: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle.
With kickoff fast approaching, here’s Philadelphia’s updated 53-man roster after several moves.
#0 D'Andre Swift, RB
Smith is among the NFL league leaders in rushing yards entering Week 7.
#1 QB Jalen Hurts
Hurts will look to rebound from a disastrous performance in last week’s loss to the Jets.
#2 CB Darius Slay
Slay will return to the lineup after missing the loss to the Jets with a knee injury.
#3 Nolan Smith, LB
#4 Jake Elliott, K
#6 WR Devonta Smith
Smith is among several Eagles that will look to rebound after an ugly outing in the loss to the Jets.
#7 LB Haason Reddick
#8 Marcus Mariota, QB
#10 Braden Mann, Punter
#11 WR A.J. Brown
Brown will look to make NFL history on Sunday night with another 125+ yard game.
#13 WR Olamide Zaccheaus
Zaccheaus will start at wide receiver for an injured Quez Watkins, but could lose snaps to Julio Jones.
#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell
#17 LB Nakobe Dean
Dean returned to the lineup in Week 6 and will look to see an increase in snaps.
#18 WR Britain Covey
#19 QB Tanner McKee
#21 DB Sydney Brown
Brown will start at safety in relief of an injured Reed Blankenship.
#22 CB Kelee Ringo
#23 RB Rashaad Penny
#24 CB James Bradberry
Bradberry and Slay will have huge matchups against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
#26 DB Terrell Edmunds
#28 CB Josh Jobe
#32 Reed Blankenship
This is the second time this season that Blankenship will miss action with a rib injury.
#33 CB Bradley Roby
Roby will miss the game with a shoulder injury.
#34 CB Josiah Scott
Scott is back with the Eagles after bebing released during training camp and signing to the Steelers practice squad.
#35 RB Boston Scott
#39 CB Eli Ricks
Ricks could see snaps at the slot cornerback spot on Sunday.
#41 LB Nicholas Morrow
#45 LS Rick Lovato
#48 LB Patrick Johnson
#52 LB Zach Cunningham
#53 LB Christian Elliss
#55 DE Brandon Graham
#56 OL Tyler Steen
#62 OL Jason Kelce
#63 OL Jack Driscoll
#65 OL Lane Johnson
Johnson will start at right tackle just days after leaving the Eagles loss against the Jets with a high ankle injury.
#68 OL Jordan Mailata
#69 OL Landon Dickerson
#72 DT Moro Ojomo
#74 OL Fred Johnson
#78 OL Sua Opeta
#80 WR Julio Jones
#81 TE Grant Calcaterra
#85 TE Albert Okwuegbunam
#88 TE Dallas Goedert
#89 TE Jack Stoll
#90 DT Jordan Davis
#91 DT Fletcher Cox
#93 DT Milton Williams
#94 DE Josh Sweat
#95 DT Marlon Tuipulotu
#96 DE Derek Barnett
#97 DT Kentavius Street
#98 DT Jalen Carter
Carter returns to the Eagles lineup after missing Week 6 with an ankle injury.