Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Vikings: News and notes for Week 2

The Eagles are under 12 hours away from kicking off the home opener on ABC against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Birds are a slight favorite and will look to start the season 2-0 with a matchup against Carson Wentz looming in Week 3.

Jalen Hurts will look to cement his status and a new contract this season, while Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense will look to rebound from a shaky start against the Lions.

With the team settled in and prepared, here’s an updated look at the 53-man roster with news and notes.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts will look for another strong showing with a matchup against Carson Wentz and the Commanders looming in Week 3.

#2 CB Darius Slay

Slay has a tremendous matchup against Justin Jefferson on Monday night, and Jalen Reagor also returns.

#3 WR Zach Pascal

#4 K Jake Elliott

#6 WR DeVonta Smith

Smith will look to rebound after being held without a catch in the season opener.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

Reddick will look to bounce back after a lackluster debut in Detroit.

#8 P Arryn Sippos

The former Auburn punter had a solid preseason and will look to improve on his 2021 season.

#10 QB Gardner Minshew

The veteran quarterback is in the final year of his rookie deal and gives Philadelphia one of the best insurance policies in football.

#11 WR A.J. Brown

Brown was dynamic in his debut, logging 10 catches for 155 yards.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

The second-year running back is a dual-threat and impact player in the red zone.

#16 WR Quez Watkins

The third wide receiver on the depth chart, Watkins was held without a target on Sunday in Detroit and will look to rebound.

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

The former Georgia All-American linebacker logged three snaps in Week 1.

#19 QB Ian Book

Book is the third quarterback on the roster and unlikely to be active after being claimed off waivers from New Orleans at the roster deadline.

#22 S Marcus Epps

#23 S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

#24 CB James Bradberry

Bradberry made his presence felt in the season opener, returning an interception for a touchdown.

#26 RB Miles Sanders

Sanders got off to a strong start, logging 96 yards and his first touchdown since 2020 in Philadelphia’s win at Detroit.

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

McPhearson is the reigning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

#28 CB Josh Jobe

#29 CB Avonte Maddox



Maddox will look to rebound from a poor showing in the season opener.

#32: S Reed Blankenship

Blankenship was listed as inactive for Week 1.

#33 CB Josiah Scott

Scott made Philadelphia’s 53-man roster and could see time at safety and Slot cornerback.

#34 RB Trey Sermon

The hard-running Sermon could be listed as inactive again after being claimed off waivers.

#35 RB Boston Scott

Scott was among the 4 Eagles to score a rushing touchdown.

#42 S K'Von Wallace

#43 LB Kyzir White

The athletic linebacker offers dynamic playmaking ability for an Eagles defense lacking such a presence at the position.

#45 LS Rick Lovato

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

#51 C Cam Jurgens

#54 LB Shaun Bradley

#55 DE Brandon Graham

#56 OL Isaac Seumalo

#57 LB T.J. Edwards

Edwards was among the best players on the defense this summer, and he’ll bring his usual physicality, along with improved athleticism.

#58 LB Kyron Johnson

#59: DE Janarius Robinson

An athletic pass rusher out of Florida State, Robinson was signed off the Vikings practice squad.

#61 OL Josh Sills

#62 C Jason Kelce

#63 OL Jack Driscoll

#65 LT Lane Johnson

#68 LT Jordan Mailata

#69 OL Landon Dickerson

#75 DE Tarron Jackson

The second-year pass rusher is a player to watch in specific packages after Derek Barnett’s ACL injury.

#78 OL Sua Opeta

#81 TE Grant Calcaterra

#88 TE Dallas Goedert

#89 TE Jack Stoll

#90 DT Jordan Davis

Davis will look for an increase in snaps against Minnesota.

#91 DT Fletcher Cox

#93 DT Milton Williams



#94 DE Josh Sweat

#95 DT Marlon Tuipulotu

#97 DT Javon Hargrave

