Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Vikings: News and notes for Week 2
The Eagles are under 12 hours away from kicking off the home opener on ABC against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Birds are a slight favorite and will look to start the season 2-0 with a matchup against Carson Wentz looming in Week 3.
Jalen Hurts will look to cement his status and a new contract this season, while Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense will look to rebound from a shaky start against the Lions.
With the team settled in and prepared, here’s an updated look at the 53-man roster with news and notes.
#1 QB Jalen Hurts
(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
Hurts will look for another strong showing with a matchup against Carson Wentz and the Commanders looming in Week 3.
#2 CB Darius Slay
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Slay has a tremendous matchup against Justin Jefferson on Monday night, and Jalen Reagor also returns.
#3 WR Zach Pascal
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
#4 K Jake Elliott
(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
#6 WR DeVonta Smith
(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
Smith will look to rebound after being held without a catch in the season opener.
#7 LB Haason Reddick
(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
‘
Reddick will look to bounce back after a lackluster debut in Detroit.
#8 P Arryn Sippos
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The former Auburn punter had a solid preseason and will look to improve on his 2021 season.
#10 QB Gardner Minshew
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
The veteran quarterback is in the final year of his rookie deal and gives Philadelphia one of the best insurance policies in football.
#11 WR A.J. Brown
(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
Brown was dynamic in his debut, logging 10 catches for 155 yards.
#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell
Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
The second-year running back is a dual-threat and impact player in the red zone.
#16 WR Quez Watkins
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
The third wide receiver on the depth chart, Watkins was held without a target on Sunday in Detroit and will look to rebound.
#17 LB Nakobe Dean
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
The former Georgia All-American linebacker logged three snaps in Week 1.
#19 QB Ian Book
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Book is the third quarterback on the roster and unlikely to be active after being claimed off waivers from New Orleans at the roster deadline.
#22 S Marcus Epps
(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
#23 S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
#24 CB James Bradberry
(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Bradberry made his presence felt in the season opener, returning an interception for a touchdown.
#26 RB Miles Sanders
(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Sanders got off to a strong start, logging 96 yards and his first touchdown since 2020 in Philadelphia’s win at Detroit.
#27 CB Zech McPhearson
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
McPhearson is the reigning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
#28 CB Josh Jobe
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
#29 CB Avonte Maddox
Nfl Philadelphia Eagles At Detroit Lions
Maddox will look to rebound from a poor showing in the season opener.
#32: S Reed Blankenship
(AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Blankenship was listed as inactive for Week 1.
#33 CB Josiah Scott
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Scott made Philadelphia’s 53-man roster and could see time at safety and Slot cornerback.
#34 RB Trey Sermon
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The hard-running Sermon could be listed as inactive again after being claimed off waivers.
#35 RB Boston Scott
(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Scott was among the 4 Eagles to score a rushing touchdown.
#42 S K'Von Wallace
(Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)
#43 LB Kyzir White
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The athletic linebacker offers dynamic playmaking ability for an Eagles defense lacking such a presence at the position.
#45 LS Rick Lovato
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
#48 LB Patrick Johnson
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
#51 C Cam Jurgens
(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
#54 LB Shaun Bradley
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
#55 DE Brandon Graham
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
#56 OL Isaac Seumalo
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
#57 LB T.J. Edwards
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Edwards was among the best players on the defense this summer, and he’ll bring his usual physicality, along with improved athleticism.
#58 LB Kyron Johnson
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
#59: DE Janarius Robinson
Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
An athletic pass rusher out of Florida State, Robinson was signed off the Vikings practice squad.
#61 OL Josh Sills
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
#62 C Jason Kelce
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
#63 OL Jack Driscoll
(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
#65 LT Lane Johnson
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
#68 LT Jordan Mailata
Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
#69 OL Landon Dickerson
(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
#75 DE Tarron Jackson
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
The second-year pass rusher is a player to watch in specific packages after Derek Barnett’s ACL injury.
#78 OL Sua Opeta
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
#81 TE Grant Calcaterra
(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)
[pickup_prop id=”27560″>
#88 TE Dallas Goedert
(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
#89 TE Jack Stoll
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
#90 DT Jordan Davis
(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Davis will look for an increase in snaps against Minnesota.
#91 DT Fletcher Cox
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
#93 DT Milton Williams
Detroit Lions
#94 DE Josh Sweat
(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
#95 DT Marlon Tuipulotu
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
#97 DT Javon Hargrave
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)