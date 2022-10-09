Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Cardinals: News and notes for Week 5

The Eagles are about eight hours away from kicking off a road matchup against Zach Ertz, Kyler Murray, and the Arizona Cardinals.

The Birds are a slight favorite and will look to start the season 5-0, with a matchup against the Cowboys looming in Week 6.

Jalen Hurts continues to cement his status and a new contract this season.

At the same time, Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense will look to continue its strong play.

With the team settled in and prepared, here’s an updated look at the 53-man roster with news and notes.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts will dual with Kyler Murray for the second time in his NFL career.

#2 CB Darius Slay

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Eagles cornerback has dealt with a forearm injury, but he’ll play against Hollywood Brown.

#3 WR Zach Pascal

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

#4 K Jake Elliott

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s Pro Bowl kicker has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

#6 WR Devonta Smith

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

#7 LB Haason Reddick

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reddick is the reigning Defensive Player of the Week after a two-sack performance against the Jaguars.

#8 P Arryn Siposs

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

#10 QB Gardner Minshew

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

#11 WR A.J. Brown

Oct 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brown currently sits in the top three for receiving yards in the NFL, with over 400 yards.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Gainwell scored a ten-yard touchdown in Philadelphia’s win over Jacksonville.

#16 WR Quez Watkins

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Watkins has been held without a catch in two straight games.

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The talented rookie has seen all his game action on special teams.

#18 WR Britain Covey

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The undrafted rookie will handle duties in the return game.

#19 QB Ian Book

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Book will likely be inactive for his fifth straight game.

#22 S Marcus Epps

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

#23 S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

#24 CB James Bradberry

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#26 RB Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders sits among the top three in rushing yards and is clearly on pace for his first 1,000-yard rushing season.

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

#28 CB Josh Jobe

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

(Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

The slot cornerback will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.

#32 S Reed Blankenship

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

#33 CB Josiah Scott

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Scott will start in the slot with Avonte Maddox ruled out.

