Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Commanders: News and notes for Week 4
NFL rosters are always fluid, and the Eagles have had some changes ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Washington Commanders.
Wide receiver Quez Watkins returned to practice on Thursday and was a limited participant on Friday, but he will miss a second straight game due to a hamstring injury.
With a hamstring injury, Rookie safety Sydney Brown is also out after not practicing all week.
On Saturday, the team elevated punter Braden Mann and defensive back Tristin McCollum from the practice squad.
With kickoff just hours away, here’s an updated 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad.
53-man roster
#0 RB D'Andre Swift
#1 QB Jalen Hurts
All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for a touchdown, ran for another and redeemed himself at the sight of his worst NFL performance in a much needed win last week.
#2 CB Darius Slay
Slay and Terry McLaurin will renew their rivaly.
#3 LB Nolan Smith
The rookie from Georgia is looking for an increase in snaps.
#4 K Jake Elliott
#6 WR DeVonta Smith
#7 LB Haason Reddick
Reddick will play his first game of the season without a cast on his surgically repaired thumb.
#8 QB Marcus Mariota
#11 WR A.J. Brown
Brown had an outstanding game in Week 3, pulling down nine catches for 130 yards.
#13 WR Olamide Zaccheaus
Zaccheaus scored his first touchdown as an Eagle in Week 3, and he’ll get the start with Quez Watkins ruled out.
#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell
#16 WR Quez Watkins
The wide receiver will miss his second straight game.
#18 WR Britain Covey
Covey has developed into one of the NFL’s top punt returners.
#19 QB Tanner McKee
#21 DB Sydney Brown
Brown will miss Sunday’s matchup with a hamstring injury.
#22 CB Kelee Ringo
#23 RB Rashaad Penny
#24 CB James Bradberry
Bradberry saw 24 snaps in the slot against Tampa and DC Sean Desai will move him around based on matchups.
#26 DB Terrell Edmunds
#28 CB Josh Jobe
Jobe will see his share of snaps on the outside with James Bradberry sliding inside to the slot on key downs.
#30 DB Justin Evans
Evans is questionable for the matchup, but will probably be sidelined with a neck injury.