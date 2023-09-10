Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Patriots: News and notes for Week 1

NFL rosters are always fluid, and the Eagles will enter the 2023 regular season with no official punter on the roster.

Arryn Siposs was elevated up from the practice squad, but the 53-man roster will be a constantly changing thing.

Philadelphia made some tough cuts, and went light at crucial spots, choosing to keep several talented young cornerbacks.

With kickoff just hours away, here’s an updated 53-man roster by position.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

The MVP candidate will look to hit the ground running against a banged-up Patriots secondary.

#10 QB Tanner McKee

The rookie from Stanford will be the third quarterback on the roster.

#8 QB Marcus Mariota

The Philadelphia native will make his Eagles debut against New England.

#23 RB Rashaad Penny

The talented running back will make his Eagles debut on Sunday afternoon.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell will have a big role in the Eagles offense even after the team added D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny.

#35 RB Boston Scott

Brown will look to improve on his 1,496 receiving yards in 2022.

#10 WR DeVonta Smith

Smith is a first time captain, and he’ll look to log another 1,000-yard season.

#16 WR Quez Watkins

#13 WR Olamide Zaccheaus

#88 TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert will look to earn his first Pro Bowl berth, while improving on the 50+ catch, 700+ yard season from 2022.

#89 TE Jack Stoll

#81 TE Grant Calcaterra

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Okwuegbunam is the newest addition and it’ll interesting to see if he’s active and a part of the game plan.

#68 OL Jordan Mailata

Mailata will look to make his first Pro Bowl.

#69 OL Landon Dickerson

#62 OL Jason Kelce

#51 OL Cam Jurgens

65 OL Lane Johnson

#50 OL Fred Johnson

#63 OL Jack Driscoll

#56 OL Tyler Steen

#78 OL Sua Opeta

DE #55 Brandon Graham

The longtime veteran returns after his first 10+ sack season.

#94 DE Josh Sweat

Sweat will look to post back-to-back double-digit sack seasons.

#91 DT Fletcher Cox

#98 DT Jalen Carter

The rookie All-American from Georgia will make his NFL debut.

#90 DT Jordan Davis

The second-year defensive tackle will be joined by Jalen Carter and three other Georgia teammates.

#95 DT Marlon Tuipulotu

#72 DT Moro Ojomo

#97 DT Kentavius Street

#96 DE Derek Barnett

#93 DT Milton Williams

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

The former Georgia All-American will make his first NFL start at middle linebacker.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

The All-Pro will look to match his 16 regular season sacks while nursing a surgically repaired thumb.

#3 LB Nolan Smith

The rookie pass rusher from Georgia will make his NFL debut and he’ll be the player to watch.

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

#52 LB Zach Cunningham

#53 LB Christian Elliss

#2 CB Darius Slay

#24 CB James Bradberry

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

#28 CB Josh Jobe

#39 CB Eli Ricks

#37 CB Kelee Ringo

#31 CB Mario Goodrich

#32 FS Reed Blankenship

#30 FS Justin Evans

#26 SS Terrell Edmunds

#21 SS Sydney Brown

#4 K Jake Elliott

#45 LS Rick Lovato

