2023 NFL draft: Eagles’ 6 picks officially set
The Eagles are all set for the NFL draft and with six picks in the 2023 selection process, a big move to trade back could be in the works.
After revealing the compensatory picks for April’s selection process, the NFL officially announced that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
The league then announced on March 9 that the Houston Texans will forfeit their 2023 fifth-round pick due to a salary cap reporting violation from the 2020 league year.
With NFL free agency and the new league year fast approaching, GM Howie Roseman and his staff will start prepping to have four of the first 100 picks.
The last time they made 4 picks in the top 100 was in 2013 when the franchise selected Lane Johnson, Zach Ertz, Bennie Logan, and Matt Barkley.
When is the 2023 NFL Draft?
Round 1: Thursday, April 27, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 28, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
Rounds 4 through 7: Saturday, April 29, beginning at noon ET.
2023 NFL Draft First-Round Order
No. 1 – Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)
No. 2 – Houston Texans
No. 3 – Arizona Cardinals
No. 4 – Indianapolis Colts
No. 5 – Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
No. 6 – Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
No. 7 – Las Vegas Raiders
No. 8 – Atlanta Falcons
No. 9 – Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
No. 10 – Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
No. 11 – Tennessee Titans
No. 12 – Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
No. 13 – New York Jets
No. 14 – New England Patriots
No. 15 – Green Bay Packers
No. 16 – Washington Commanders
No. 17 – Pittsburgh Steelers
No. 18 – Detroit Lions
No. 19 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 20 – Seattle Seahawks
Miami Dolphins (choice forfeited)
No. 21 – Los Angeles Chargers
No. 22 – Baltimore Ravens
No. 23 – Minnesota Vikings
No. 24 – Jacksonville Jaguars
No. 25 – New York Giants
No. 26 – Dallas Cowboys
No. 27 – Buffalo Bills
No. 28 – Cincinnati Bengals
No. 29 – New Orleans Saints (from Denver through Miami and San Francisco)
No. 30 – Philadelphia Eagles
No. 31 – Kansas City Chiefs
1st round, No. 10 overall – From the New Orleans Saints
1st round, No. 30
2nd round, No. 62 overall
3rd round, No. 94 overall
7th round, No. 219 overall
7th round, No. 248 overall – From the Minnesota Vikings through the Houston Texans in the Jalen Reagor trade
