2023 NFL draft: Eagles’ 6 picks officially set

The Eagles are all set for the NFL draft and with six picks in the 2023 selection process, a big move to trade back could be in the works.

After revealing the compensatory picks for April’s selection process, the NFL officially announced that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

The league then announced on March 9 that the Houston Texans will forfeit their 2023 fifth-round pick due to a salary cap reporting violation from the 2020 league year.

With NFL free agency and the new league year fast approaching, GM Howie Roseman and his staff will start prepping to have four of the first 100 picks.

The last time they made 4 picks in the top 100 was in 2013 when the franchise selected Lane Johnson, Zach Ertz, Bennie Logan, and Matt Barkley.

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

Round 1: Thursday, April 27, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 28, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Rounds 4 through 7: Saturday, April 29, beginning at noon ET.

2023 NFL Draft First-Round Order

No. 1 – Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

No. 2 – Houston Texans

No. 3 – Arizona Cardinals

No. 4 – Indianapolis Colts

No. 5 – Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

No. 6 – Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

No. 7 – Las Vegas Raiders

No. 8 – Atlanta Falcons

No. 9 – Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

No. 10 – Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

No. 11 – Tennessee Titans

No. 12 – Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

No. 13 – New York Jets

No. 14 – New England Patriots

No. 15 – Green Bay Packers

No. 16 – Washington Commanders

No. 17 – Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 18 – Detroit Lions

No. 19 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 20 – Seattle Seahawks

Miami Dolphins (choice forfeited)

No. 21 – Los Angeles Chargers

No. 22 – Baltimore Ravens

No. 23 – Minnesota Vikings

No. 24 – Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 25 – New York Giants

No. 26 – Dallas Cowboys

No. 27 – Buffalo Bills

No. 28 – Cincinnati Bengals

No. 29 – New Orleans Saints (from Denver through Miami and San Francisco)

No. 30 – Philadelphia Eagles

No. 31 – Kansas City Chiefs

1st round, No. 10 overall – From the New Orleans Saints

1st round, No. 30

2nd round, No. 62 overall

3rd round, No. 94 overall

7th round, No. 219 overall

7th round, No. 248 overall – From the Minnesota Vikings through the Houston Texans in the Jalen Reagor trade

