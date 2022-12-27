Eagles’ updated 2023 NFL draft order after after Saints win over Browns

We’re now 16 weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one.

Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

We’re tracking the Birds’ picks via Tankathon, and through the first quarter of the season, Philadelphia looks to be heading toward a top-ten selection.

Saints pick

The Saints (6-9) defeated the Browns 17-10 on Saturday, putting them a game out in the NFC South, and back into the playoff bubble.

Because of a draft night trade, Philadelphia owns the Saints’ 2023 first-round pick, and as of Tuesday morning, the Eagles would pick at No. 10 overall.

Eagles pick

The NFL’s top team at 13-2, Philadelphia’s own pick would be at No. 32 overall (31st because Dolphins lost pick) or the final pick of the first round.

Eagles draft needs

Philadelphia has a stacked roster with a unique blend of veteran leadership and youth at critical positions.

The situation is also unique because the Eagles have ten starters on one-year deals or set to hit free agency in the next year per Over The Cap.

Jason Kelce is year to year, while Darius Slay only has one year left on his deal. Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Jalen Hurts, K’Von Wallace, Rick Lovato, Josiah Scott, Jack Driscoll, Shaun Bradley, and Quez Watkins can all be unrestricted free agents.

Reed Blankenship’s development could play a key role in how they address the safety position as well.

Philadelphia certainly needs to spend a first-round pick on a cornerback at some point and potentially add another edge rusher, defensive tackle, and linebacker, among the looming needs.

NFL Draft prospects

Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Jared Verse, DE, FSU

BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Antonio Johnson, CB, Texas A&M

