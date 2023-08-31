Eagles updated 16-man practice squad after team signs 3 more players
The Philadelphia Eagles now have a completed, 16-man practice squad after signing defensive tackle Thomas Booker, offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark and cornerback Tiawan Mullen ahead of the season opener against New England.
Eagles have signed DT Thomas Booker, T Le'Raven Clark and CB Tiawan Mullen to the practice squad. https://t.co/uQSiDWxqzx
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 31, 2023
The Eagles signed 13 players to their initial practice squad on Wednesday, including two veterans and several training camp standouts.
As previously reported, NFL teams can have 16 players on the squad, and Philadelphia could still fill the remaining three.
There can be up to 10 players with as many as two years of accrued service and six with unlimited time.
Practice squad players can be elevated up to three times for gamedays.