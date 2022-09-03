Eagles updated 16-man practice squad

After spending this past Tuesday trimming their roster down to 53 players, the Eagles initially announced a fifteen-man practice squad, plus one player from the International Pathway Program.

With Matt Leo, they had two available spots remaining on the practice squad.

The team added La’Mical Perine and signed Davion Taylor back via the practice squad.

Howie Roseman added one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, three offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, two linebackers, and three defensive backs.

Here’s your updated 16-man practice squad.

WR, Devon Allen

Allen signed with the Eagles as a free agent during the 2022 offseason after a six-year hiatus competing as an Olympic hurdler.

He has one 55-yard touchdown against the Browns and will be excellent on special teams when called up.

G/T Kayode Awosika

Originally signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Awosika made his NFL debut during the regular-season finale against Dallas.

RB Kennedy Brooks

WR Deon Cain

Cain returns to the practice squad after a solid preseason.

S Andre Chachere

T Le'Raven Clark

WR Britain Covey

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

S Anthony Harris

The ultimate veteran, Harris led the Eagles’ secondary with 72 tackles along with three passes-defended, two tackles-for-loss, and one interception in 836 defensive snaps.

DE Matt Leo

QB Reid Sinnett

TE Noah Togiai

LB Davion Taylor

In 21 career games (seven starts), Taylor registered 43 tackles and two forced fumbles over his first two seasons.

C Cameron Tom

Tom saw action in 11 games logging 178 offensive snaps while playing for the Saints in the 2018 season.

DT Marvin Wilson

Wilson saw game action in the 2021 regular season finale, logging three tackles in his NFL debut against the Cowboys.

RB La'Mical Perine

