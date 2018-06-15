Eagles unveil Super Bowl rings that pay tribute to 'Philly Special' play, dog masks

The Philadelphia Eagles have unveiled their Super Bowl rings, and of course they’re spectacular.





The Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history when they defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in February and have apparently spared no expense in commemorating the moment for the ring fingers of the victors.

The rings, made of 10-karat white gold, are complete with 219 diamonds and 17 green sapphires. And one imprint of a dog head on the interior.

According to a team release on the rings, the bezel is encrusted with 127 diamonds that represent the sum total of the jersey numbers of the players who touched the ball on the famous fourth-down trick play at the end of the first half that netted an Eagles touchdown.

From the release:

Corey Clement, No. 30, took the direct snap, flipped the football to tight end Trey Burton, No. 88, who rolled right, and threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles, No. 9, for the touchdown.

Inside the band of rings awarded to coaches and players is an image of a dog’s head representing the dog mask Lane Johnson and other players wore during their playoff run celebrating their perceived underdog status.

Carson Wentz is apparently already enjoying his.

