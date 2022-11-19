Eagles unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 11 matchup vs. Colts
The Eagles are just moments away from departing the NovaCare Complex for a road matchup against the Colts.
The team is facing its first real adversity of the season after it was announced that Dallas Goedert would go on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
The team also placed backup defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve with a knee injury, prompting the signing of veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph.
Hours after signing Joseph, Philadelphia added former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.
With the team moving on from Monday’s loss, here’s an updated unofficial depth chart.
QB
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Jalen Hurts
2nd — Gardner Minshew
3rd — Ian Book
RB
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Miles Sanders
2nd — Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell
4th — Trey Sermon
WR
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Starter — A.J. Brown
2nd — Zach Pascal
WR
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Starter — DeVonta Smith
WR
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Quez Watkins
2nd — Britain Covey
TE
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Starter — Jack Stoll
2nd — Grant Calcaterra
3rd — Tyree Jackson
LT
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Jordan Mailata
2nd — Andre Dillard
LG
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Landon Dickerson
2nd — Sua Opeta
C
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Starter — Jason Kelce
2nd — Cam Jurgens
RG
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Isaac Seumalo
2nd — Josh Sills
RT
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Lane Johnson
2nd — Jack Driscoll
[pickup_prop id=”29973″>
DE
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Brandon Graham
2nd — Robert Quinn
DT
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Fletcher Cox
2nd — Milton Wiliams
DT
The team’s newest additions to the defensive line, Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, both joined in on practice upon their arrivals in Philadelphia. Check out the best photos from preparations ahead of the Eagles vs. Colts! Mandatory: Kiel Leggere
Starter — Javon Hargrave
2nd — Linval Joseph
DE
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Starter — Josh Sweat
2nd — Ndamukong Suh (Suh is currently on the 53-man roster)
The expectation is that Gannon will employ the veteran Suh as a defensive end in 3-4 and 5-2 sets.
SAM
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Haason Reddick
2nd — Patrick Johnson
3rd — Kyron Johnson
MLB
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — T.J. Edwards
2nd — Nakobe Dean
WILL
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Kyzir White
2nd — Shaun Bradley
CB
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Darius Slay
2nd — Zech McPhearson
CB
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — James Bradberry
2nd — Josh Jobe
SLOT CB
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Starter — Josiah Scott
S
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Starter — Marcus Epps
2nd — Reed Blankenship
3rd — Andre Chachere
S
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — C.J. Gardner-Johnson
2nd — K’Von Wallace