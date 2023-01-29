Eagles unofficial depth chart ahead of NFC Championship Game vs. 49ers
The NFL’s top two seeds are set to meet on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field when the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers.
The stage is set for All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts as Grammy Award-winner performer Anita Baker is singing the National Anthem, and Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins will be the honorary captain.
With kickoff fast approaching, here is the Eagles’ unofficial depth chart for Championship weekend.
QB
Starter — Jalen Hurts
2nd — Gardner Minshew
3rd — Ian Book
Hurts will start his third career postseason game and he stands one win away from a Super Bowl appearance.
RB
Starter — Miles Sanders
2nd — Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell
4th — Trey Sermon
WR
Starter — A.J. Brown
2nd — Zach Pascal
Brown will look for a huge performance after some frustration in the divisional round win over the Giants.
WR
Starter — DeVonta Smith
WR
Starter — Quez Watkins
2nd — Britain Covey
TE
Starter — Dallas Goedert
2nd — Jack Stoll
3rd — Grant Calcaterra
Goedert and Goerge Kittle are two of the NFL’s top five tight ends and they’re going to put on a show.
LT
Starter — Jordan Mailata
2nd — Andre Dillard
LG
Starter — Landon Dickerson
C
Starter — Jason Kelce
2nd — Cam Jurgens
RG
Starter — Isaac Seumalo
2nd — Josh Sills
RT
Starter — Lane Johnson
2nd — Jack Driscoll
DE
Starter — Brandon Graham
2nd — Robert Quinn
DT
Starter — Javon Hargrave
2nd — Jordan Davis/Linval Joseph
DT
Starter — Fletcher Cox
2nd — Ndamukong Suh/Milton Williams
DE
Starter — Josh Sweat
SAM
Starter — Haason Reddick
2nd — Patrick Johnson
3rd — Kyron Johnson
MLB
Starter — T.J. Edwards
2nd — Nakobe Dean
3rd — Christian Elliss
WILL
Starter — Kyzir White
CB
Starter — Darius Slay
2nd — Zech McPhearson
CB
Starter — James Bradberry
2nd — Josh Jobe
SLOT CB
Starter — Avonte Maddox
2nd — Josiah Scott
S
Starter — Marcus Epps
2nd — Reed Blankenship
S
Starter — C.J. Gardner-Johnson
2nd — K’Von Wallace