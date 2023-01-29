Eagles unofficial depth chart ahead of NFC Championship Game vs. 49ers

The NFL’s top two seeds are set to meet on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field when the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers.

The stage is set for All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts as Grammy Award-winner performer Anita Baker is singing the National Anthem, and Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins will be the honorary captain.

With kickoff fast approaching, here is the Eagles’ unofficial depth chart for Championship weekend.

QB

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Jalen Hurts

2nd — Gardner Minshew

3rd — Ian Book

Hurts will start his third career postseason game and he stands one win away from a Super Bowl appearance.

RB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Miles Sanders

2nd — Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell

4th — Trey Sermon

WR

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — A.J. Brown

2nd — Zach Pascal

Brown will look for a huge performance after some frustration in the divisional round win over the Giants.

WR

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — DeVonta Smith

WR

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Starter — Quez Watkins

2nd — Britain Covey

TE

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Starter — Dallas Goedert

2nd — Jack Stoll

3rd — Grant Calcaterra

Goedert and Goerge Kittle are two of the NFL’s top five tight ends and they’re going to put on a show.

LT

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Starter — Jordan Mailata

2nd — Andre Dillard

LG

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Landon Dickerson

C

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Jason Kelce

2nd — Cam Jurgens

RG

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Isaac Seumalo

2nd — Josh Sills

RT

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Starter — Lane Johnson

2nd — Jack Driscoll

DE

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Starter — Brandon Graham

2nd — Robert Quinn

DT

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Starter — Javon Hargrave

2nd — Jordan Davis/Linval Joseph

DT

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Fletcher Cox

2nd — Ndamukong Suh/Milton Williams

DE

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Josh Sweat

SAM

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Starter — Haason Reddick

2nd — Patrick Johnson

3rd — Kyron Johnson

MLB

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — T.J. Edwards

2nd — Nakobe Dean

3rd — Christian Elliss

WILL

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Starter — Kyzir White

CB

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Starter — Darius Slay

2nd — Zech McPhearson

CB

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Starter — James Bradberry

2nd — Josh Jobe

SLOT CB

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Starter — Avonte Maddox

2nd — Josiah Scott

S

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Starter — Marcus Epps

2nd — Reed Blankenship

S

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — C.J. Gardner-Johnson

2nd — K’Von Wallace

