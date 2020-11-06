Eagles’ undrafted CB was among the highest-graded defensive rookies in Week 8

The Philadelphia Eagles will already enter the 2021 offseason almost $70 million over the salary cap and even with $24 million to roll over, the loss of revenue from fans not being in attendance will cost the franchise over $100 million as well.

With the Eagles needing to secure good players at value, one 2020 undrafted free agent could have a future opposite Darius Slay at cornerback. Michael Jacquet joined the Eagles after the draft on and last Sunday night, he quietly was one of the league’s most impressive rookies.

Jacquet played 38 snaps against Dallas, giving up zero catches along with four tackles and a pass defended. Pro Football Focus rated Jacquet as the fifth-best defensive rookie for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.





Jacquet, 23, spent the reduced offseason and training camp with the Eagles and made an impression before being one of the final cuts.

Jacquet (6-1, 203) is a former wide receiver who flipped to the defensive side of the ball for his last two collegiate seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2018 and 2019.

An undrafted free agent, the Eagles signed Jacquet to one of their bigger deals and he has the size and athletics to find a place in Jim Schwartz’s defense.

