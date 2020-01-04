Eagles are underdogs for sixth straight postseason game, won four of last five

The bad news for the Eagles is that they’re underdogs on Sunday against the Seahawks. The good news is they have plenty of experience winning as underdogs in the playoffs.

Sunday’s game will be the sixth playoff game for the Eagles over the last three postseasons, and the sixth time they’ve been underdogs. They won four of the previous five.

After losing quarterback Carson Wentz in 2017, the Eagles were underdogs in all three of their postseason games with Nick Foles at quarterback. They beat the Falcons and Vikings at home in the playoffs and then beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

In 2018 the Eagles again lost Wentz and turned to Foles, and they again opened the playoffs as underdogs, at Chicago. They won that game before losing the next week as underdogs at New Orleans.

Favorites have been far from a safe bet recently in the NFL playoffs. In fact, they’ve been more like a coin flip: The Eagles going 4-1 as playoff underdogs has contributed to an 11-11 record for underdogs in the last two NFL postseason.