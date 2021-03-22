Eagles unable to land Adoree’ Jackson after he agrees to 3-year, $39M deal with the Giants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Eagles and Giants rivalry was already set for an intense renewal in 2021, after the fallout from Philadelphia allowing Washington to clinch the NFC East.

On Monday things got even more interesting after the New York Giants completed a strong free-agent haul by agreeing to a deal with former Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

Jackson was scheduled to visit the Eagles on Monday, but the $13.5 million signing bonus and $26.5 million guaranteed made it a no-brainer for the former USC star to sign on the dotted line.

List

Here's everything we know about newest Eagles safety Anthony Harris

Related

Kyle Pitts' 40 time could force Eagles' hand with No. 6 pick

Free agent QB Joe Flacco to visit Eagles

Eagles depth at safety gets a big boost with signing of Anthony Harris

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni 'excited' about the wide receivers currently on the roster

Updated look at the Philadelphia Eagles 2021 NFL draft picks

Recommended Stories