Eagles’ UDFA deal with Michigan State linebacker Ben VanSumeren is for $130K guaranteed

The Eagles are signing an intriguing prospect to an undrafted free agent deal, bringing in linebacker Ben VanSumeren.

#Eagles deal for undrafted linebacker Ben Vansumeren: $130,000 guaranteed, $100,00 of base salary guaranteed, $30,000 signing bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 2, 2023

VanSumeren transferred to Michigan State from Michigan in 2021, nearly transferring again last year, before removing his name from the portal and sticking in East Lansing.

Ben VanSumeren is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.65 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 93 out of 2652 LB from 1987 to 2023. QTing just to get updated numbers #Eagleshttps://t.co/DdoHP02K40 https://t.co/vnmuqFhqEO pic.twitter.com/Qec3npME9u — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023

A super athletic linebacker who has spent time on both sides of the football, last season was his best after finishing third on the team with 81 tackles while making ten starts with the Spartans.

