Eagles’ UDFA deal with Michigan State linebacker Ben VanSumeren is for $130K guaranteed

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles are signing an intriguing prospect to an undrafted free agent deal, bringing in linebacker Ben VanSumeren.

VanSumeren transferred to Michigan State from Michigan in 2021, nearly transferring again last year, before removing his name from the portal and sticking in East Lansing.

A super athletic linebacker who has spent time on both sides of the football, last season was his best after finishing third on the team with 81 tackles while making ten starts with the Spartans.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire