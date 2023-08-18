Eagles' Tyrie Cleveland, Moro Ojomo carted off field after suffering neck injuries

Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland was placed on a backboard and carted off the field after suffering a neck injury.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland and defensive lineman Moro Ojomo were both carted off the field after suffering neck injuries during Thursday's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland, a seventh-round pick in 2020 who spent the prior three seasons with the Denver Broncos, was injured in the third quarter while attempting to make a leaping grab on a third-down play. He landed awkwardly on his head/neck, and moved very little while laying on his stomach after the hard fall.

Play was halted at the 7:17 mark of the third quarter as Cleveland was attended to by trainers and medical personnel. They moved him onto a backboard before taking him off the field on a cart as players for both teams looked on.

The Eagles reported that Cleveland was out for the game with a neck injury but said he had "movement in all of his extremities."

In the fourth quarter, Ojomo also was taken off the field on a stretcher after he was awkwardly struck in the neck area by teammate Tristin McCollum while the pair were trying to bring down Browns quarterback Kellen Mond.

Ojomo, a seventh-round pick by the Eagles in this year's draft, gave a thumbs-up and waved as he was being taken off the field on the cart. The Eagles confirmed he, too, suffered a neck injury but also had "movement in all of his extremities."

“Your heart goes out to them,” Eagles QB Marcus Mariota said. “When these situations get like that, it is scary.”

The game ended in an 18-18 tie.

Nolan Smith, who the Eagles selected with the 30th overall pick in this year's draft, exited the game in the first half with a shoulder injury. The Eagles had listed him as questionable to return.

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus also suffered a shoulder injury, while cornerback Zech McPhearson and offensive lineman Josh Andrews exited with ankle injuries.

Contributing: Associated Press

