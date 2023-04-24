Eagles’ Tyree Jackson signs tender; Marquise Blair released

Eagles announce a couple roster moves as offseason workouts begin originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles kicked off their voluntary offseason workout program on Monday morning and had a couple roster moves to announce.

Veteran tight end Tyree Jackson has signed his exclusive rights tender the Eagles put on him earlier this offseason. The Eagles also released safety Marquise Blair.

Jackson, 25, was an exclusive rights free agent and the Eagles placed a tender on him earlier this offseason. An exclusive rights free agent is a player with less than three accrued seasons in the NFL who is on an expiring contract.

Basically, that player’s team has contractual rights. Placing a tender on that player all but guarantees the player will be back for a one-year minimum salary. It doesn’t guarantee that Jackson will be on the roster this season, but he will be around during training camp.

Jackson in 2021 and 2022 has played in 14 games with 3 starts for the Eagles. The former University at Buffalo quarterback-turned-tight end has a total of 3 catches for 22 yards and a touchdown. His only action in the 2022 season came when starting tight end Dallas Goedert was on Injured Reserve. Jackson served as the third tight end in those games behind Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra.

Blair, 25, spent some time with the Eagles on their practice squad in 2022 and signed a reserve/futures deal with the Birds after the season ended. A former second-round pick out of Utah, Blair has played in 25 NFL games (3 starts) with the Seahawks and Panthers. Blair played in three games with the Panthers last season.

With the release of Blair, the Eagles have 71 players on their 90-man roster. That means they can add a total of 19 players on draft weekend. The Eagles currently have six draft picks and will sign undrafted players after Round 7 ends.

