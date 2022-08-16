Eagles have two undrafted free agents rising up the depth chart

Injuries are a typical result of intense training camp sessions, and that’s a prime opportunity for under-the-radar players to move up the depth chart.

As the Eagles prepare to travel to Cleveland for joint practices with the Browns, 12 players will likely have an injury designation after Marcus Epps, and James Bradberry exited practice early.

Marcus Epps is new to this list. https://t.co/37v7FRMQQN — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 16, 2022

With Epps and Bradberry out, undrafted rookies Josh Jobe and Reed Blankenship received first teams reps during Tuesday’s final practice before the joint sessions with Cleveland starting Thursday.

It’s only practice, and this is still the preseason, but Jobe and Blankenship are names to watch and players that could cause roster chaos as Philadelphia trims down to 53 players before the season opener.

Here’s a look at what both players offer.

Josh Jobe, CB

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

A former Alabama star who slipped in the draft after injuries cost him a few games during the 2021 regular season, Jobe is a solid cornerback who excels in close quarters.

The UDFA who keeps moving up depth chart: Josh Jobe. He’s working with the 1s today after James Bradberry went inside. Was part of outstanding defenses at Alabama. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 16, 2022

A long and lanky cornerback, Jobe is a player to watch in Gannon’s zone-based defensive scheme.

His path to a roster spot is a bit more complicated, with Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, and Zech McPhearson penciled in as the top four cornerbacks.

Reed Blankenship, S

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Another gritty performer who is always around the football, Blankenship was a two-time All-State performer from Alabama who ended up at Middle Tennessee State.

Story continues

#Eagles Reed Blankenship’s stock is rising. Undrafted safety from Middle Tennessee is getting first-team reps. Blankenship had a game-high 7 tackles during the preseason opener. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 16, 2022

A five-year starter in college, Blankenship is a jack of all trades and turning into a must-have for this scheme and defensive coordinator.

Blankenship’s route to a roster spot is a bit easier, with Jaquiski Tartt, K’Von Wallace, and Anthony Harris all having inconsistent training camps.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire