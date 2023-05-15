Eagles have two Super Bowl rematches on 2023 schedule

The Eagles have a loaded 2023 schedule with the potential for seven or eight high-profile matchups.

Thanks to the addition of the 17th game, NFL schedule makers get the chance to pit historical teams and potential rivals against each other.

Philadelphia will participate in two Super Bowl rematches this season, among the 27 historical big game rematches on the 2023 schedule.

Week 1 — Super Bowls XXXIX, LII

The Patriots have a storied history, and two of their Super Bowl matchups have come agaisnt the hated Eagles.

New England got the better of Philadelphia in Super Bowl XXXIX, 24-21. However, the more memorable matchup was Super Bowl LII, a blockbuster matchup that saw the Eagles prevail 41-33.

Week 11 — Super Bowl LVII

A rematch of the most recent Super Bowl, the Chiefs and Eagles will meet in Kansas City for a late November showdown that’ll kickoff a week long celebration of Thanksgiving and good football.

