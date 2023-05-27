Eagles have two players make a list of NFL veterans on thin ice after 2023 draft

The Eagles are undergoing a planned retool on the defensive side of the football, but retained several key veterans to help steer the ship.

Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox will one day enter Philadelphia’s Ring of Honor and as both players return on one year deals, the future is upon them.

The Eagles drafted All-American defensive tackle Jalen Carter and star edge rusher Nolan Smith with their two first round picks.

Carter has an opportunity to shine from Day 1, while Smith will work to complement Graham and pass rusher Haason Reddick off the edge.

USA Today’s Nate Davis recently looked at 16 veteran players who are subsequently on thin ice this season.

Philadelphia had two legends make the list.

Philadelphia Eagles DL Fletcher Cox

Cox had 23 solo tackles, 20 assists, 7.0 sacks and 1 fumble recovery in 17 games last season. He’ll mentor Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and other young Eagles defensive tackles.

Leading up to Super Bowl 57, head coach Nick Sirianni repeatedly cited the impact of the longtime defensive linchpins on the NFC champs’ culture, not to mention Philly’s on-field performance. Cox and Graham returned on one-year deals for 2023, but it could be the end of the road after the Eagles invested first-round picks in DT Jalen Carter and edge rusher Nolan Smith.

Philadelphia Eagles DL Brandon Graham

Graham had 19 solo tackles, 16 assists and 11.0 sacks in 17 games last season, turning down less money to return to Philadelphia.

