Eagles have two players make a CBS Sports list of the best bargains at premium positions

The Philadelphia Eagles have a stacked roster, but thanks to GM Howie Roseman and his roster-building process, the Birds rarely overspend at premium positions.

CBS Sports Cody Benjamin recently looked at the best salary cap bargains at premium positions around the NFL.

Jalen Hurts used to make the list as a high-caliber second-round pick, but he’s in a new tax bracket after his five-year, $255 million contract extension.

Hurts didn’t make the list, but two other dominant Eagles did make the list of top bargains around the league.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The talented left tackle will take the next step as the protector of Jalen Hurts, and he’ll look to earn his first Pro Bowl berth.

He’s still a bargain at $16 million per season and is the 11th highest-paid tackle in football.

The big-bodied Australian isn’t a perfect blind-side blocker, but Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was ahead of the curve extending him, ensuring Jalen Hurts would have a massive, internally beloved bodyguard for the team’s recent Super Bowl run. At just 26, with an unteachable frame and athleticism, he’s still got room to grow.

An All-Pro and tied for second in the NFL with 16 sacks, Reddick made NFL history by logging 10+ sacks with three teams in three seasons.

Roseman signed Reddick to a three-year, $45 million deal last offseason, a discount with Nick Bosa set to reset the market.

The Eagles gambled that Reddick would build on his double-digit sack marks with the Cardinals and Panthers, and he did a lot more than that, terrorizing QBs as a clutch Defensive Player of the Year candidate during a title bid. With 39.5 sacks and 60 QB hits the last three years, he might still be one of the most underrated stand-up edge rushers in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire