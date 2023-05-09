Eagles have two matchups make a list of top 10 games of the 2023 NFL season

We’re about 52 hours from the NFL’s 2023 regular season schedule reveal, and the Philadelphia Eagles are front and center with star power and Super Bowl potential.

Philadelphia will embark on another deep postseason run with the league’s most brutal schedule on paper and nine road contests.

The dates and times haven’t been revealed, but NFL.com’s Nick Shook has the Eagles involved in two of the top five biggest games this season.

Rank 1 --Philadelphia Eagles AT Kansas City Chiefs

Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

The biggest game of the season will reportedly be played in Week 2.

NFL.com thinks the Super Bowl rematch will be the No. 1 game of the year for a litany of reasons.

Three words: Super Bowl rematch. One of the greatest title bouts in NFL history ended on a disappointing note, but unlike some past Super Bowl dance partners, both of these teams are on track to get right back to the biggest stage in football. We have every reason to believe there’s at least a somewhat decent chance of seeing an actual Super Bowl rematch in Las Vegas next February, but thanks to the alignment of the scheduling stars, we don’t have to wait that long. This game is an absolute must-watch, one you’ll hear plenty about, because it’s a clash of titans unseen in some time. Need proof? Snuggle up and watch the Super Bowl LVII replay.

Rank 5 -- Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the top games of 2023 will see Philadelphia hit the road to face elite and future Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

The fifth-best game on the list sees Jalen Hurts battle Aaron Rodgers on his new turf at MetLife Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers is now a Jet — and what better way to test his new squad than by matching it up with the defending NFC champs? Much of New York’s surprising success last season relied on its defense, which kept games within reach even when the Jets weren’t receiving adequate quarterback play. That’s no longer a concern with Rodgers, at least not on paper. The Jets will likely need every bit of their offensive firepower to keep pace with the incredibly talented Eagles. Rodgers had to leave early when the Packers faced Jalen Hurts and the Eagles last season, and he’ll presumably be eager for another shot at the rising young star. A motivated Rodgers versus the recently extended Hurts? Say no more.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire