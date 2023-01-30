Eagles' Twitter account trolls 49ers for Rocky mischief after NFC title game

Eagles' Twitter account trolls 49ers fans after NFC title game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Philadelphia Eagles got the last laugh.

On Thursday night, a 49ers shirt was spotted on Philadelphia's iconic Rocky Balboa statue, riling up the Eagles' fanbase. Three days later, the Eagles took to Twitter to express their joy after a dominant 31-7 victory over San Francisco in the 2022 NFC Championship Game.

This was not the first time a team decorated Philadelphia's Rocky statue in the playoffs. In 2018, the Minnesota Vikings dressed the statue in purple and gold before that season's NFC Championship Game.

It appeared the Eagles were not pleased by that sight, beating the Vikings 38-7 en route to their first Super Bowl title, a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

RELATED: 49ers' season ends with frustrating, sloppy loss to Eagles

With the 49ers' playoff run cut short, San Francisco has time to look at the game film of this NFC title game to see where it can improve moving forward.

As for the Eagles and their fans, they can relax knowing they vanquished those that desecrated their iconic statue.

