Eagles trolled the Patriots from inside their own stadium

You knew it was coming, you just didn't know how it would happen.

The Eagles are in Foxborough, Massachusetts, tonight for their preseason game against the New England Patriots and the Eagles found a brilliant way to troll the team they defeated in the Super Bowl.

Do you see it?

It looks like the Eagles have shrewdly put the lockers of No. 41 Jeremy Reaves next to No. 33 Josh Adams.

If you don't get it, re-watch the Super Bowl immediately and look at the final score.

Nick Foles will be back on the field tonight in his first action since winning the MVP of the biggest game of the year last year, too.

Even though it's only a preseason game, it should be a fun one tonight.

