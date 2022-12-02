Eagles trio releases the second song from ‘A Philly Special Christmas’ album

If your Holiday Spirit is a little more somber this year, you’ll enjoy our latest release from the album. @LaneJohnson65 has the perfect sultry, silky, baritone voice that’s filled with the emotion that hits just right. https://t.co/dl6XueTPY2 — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) December 2, 2022

The Eagles are 10-1, racing towards a postseason berth, and in the holiday spirit.

Philadelphia’s trio of Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson will release a holiday album titled, ‘Philly Special Christmas.’

You can go to PhillySpecialChristmas.com to get a notification on the album release.

This Friday, the title, Blue Christmas was just released.

The trio will continue to release a single every week leading up to the Christmas holiday and the official release.

