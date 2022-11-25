Eagles trio releases the first song from ‘A Philly Special Christmas’ album
FIRST SINGLE FROM OUR ALBUM DROPS TODAY, ENJOY! A new song will release every Friday from now until Christmas.
https://t.co/8jvSVabAwI
— Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) November 25, 2022
The Eagles are 9-1, racing towards a postseason berth, and in the holiday spirit.
Philadelphia’s trio of Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson will release a holiday album titled, ‘Philly Special Christmas.’
You can go to PhillySpecialChristmas.com to get a notification on the album release.
On ‘Black Friday,’ the day after Thanksgiving, Kelce released the first single, Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).
The trio will release a single every week leading up to the Christmas holiday and the official release.
List
7 key matchups Eagles fans should watch during Week 12 slate of games
List
List
Updated look at the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Saints win over the Rams
Related
Eagles release OL Tyrese Robinson from the practice squad
Eagles sign DT Anthony Rush to the practice squad
Eagles hire former Colts OC Marcus Brady as a consultant
Lane Johnson named Eagles nominee for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award