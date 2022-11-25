Eagles trio releases the first song from ‘A Philly Special Christmas’ album

FIRST SINGLE FROM OUR ALBUM DROPS TODAY, ENJOY! A new song will release every Friday from now until Christmas.

https://t.co/8jvSVabAwI — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) November 25, 2022

The Eagles are 9-1, racing towards a postseason berth, and in the holiday spirit.

Philadelphia’s trio of Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson will release a holiday album titled, ‘Philly Special Christmas.’

You can go to PhillySpecialChristmas.com to get a notification on the album release.

On ‘Black Friday,’ the day after Thanksgiving, Kelce released the first single, Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).

The trio will release a single every week leading up to the Christmas holiday and the official release.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire