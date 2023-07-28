Eagles’ training camp: Updated projected offensive depth chart after Day 2 of practice
The Eagles returned to the NovaCare Complex, and on Friday, the team completed their second entire training camp session of the summer.
On offense, Philadelphia has the most explosive personnel in the league and still maintains the NFL’s top offensive line despite losing Andre Dillard (Titans) and Isaac Seumalo (Steelers).
The demise of one newly signed running back was greatly exaggerated, while the offensive line depth chart could have an under-the-radar member.
With the Birds off until Sunday, here’s an updated projected depth chart courtesy of news, notes, and takeaways.
QB
Starter — Jalen Hurts
2nd — Marcus Mariota
3rd — Tanner McKee/Ian Book
Hurts has looked sharp early-on, while Marcus Mariota is entrenched as the backup.
McKee and Ian Book will spend the three training camp outings competing for the third quarterback spot.
RB
Starter: Rashaad Penny
2nd: D’Andre Swift
3rd: Kenneth Gainwell
4th: Boston Scott
5th: Trey Sermon
The bulk of the offseason was spent talking about D’Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell, but it was Rashaad Penny who logged the first carry with the first team offense.
Head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the committee approach to the running back position, and made it clear that all five key running back will get first team snaps.
WR
Starter — A.J. Brown
2nd — Deon Cain
3rd — Tyrie Cleveland
4th — Charleston Rambo Joseph Ngata — rookie
Philadelphia avoided drafting a wide receiver, and players like Ngata and Jadon Haselwood are big, physical receivers to watch.
Last year’s training camp standout, Deon Cain is back after a successful USFL run.
WR
Starter — DeVonta Smith
2nd — Olamide Zaccheaus
3rd — Jadon Haselwood — Rookie, Devon Allen
Haselwood is the player to watch.
A prep phenom from Georgia, Haselwood was compared to A.J. Green before heading to Oklahoma before transferring to Arkansas.
WR
Starter — Olamide Zaccheaus
2nd — Quez Watkins
3rd — Greg Ward
4th — Britain Covey
Zaccheaus has been electric early-on and will compete for the third wide receiver spot.
TE
Starter — Dallas Goedert
2nd — Dan Arnold/Jack Stoll
3rd — Grant Calcaterra
4th — Tyree Jackson-Brady Russell (rookie)
LT
Starter — Jordan Mailata
2nd — Roderick Johnson
3rd– Dennis Kelly
LG
Starter — Landon Dickerson
2nd — Sua Opeta
3rd — Julian Good-Jones
C
Starter — Jason Kelce
2nd — Cameron Tom
3rd — Brett Toth
With Jurgens moving over to right guard, Cameron Tom and Brett Toth will battle for the backup center job.
With Jurgens able to play center if Kelce suffers an injury, Toth and Tom are roster longshots with Tyler Steen now on the roster.
RG
Starter — Cam Jurgens
2nd– Tyler Steen — Rookie
3rd — Tyrese Robinson
With Isaac Seumalo signing with the Steelers, Cam Jurgens gets the first opportunity to assume the right guard role in training camp.
He’ll battle former Alabama left tackle and third-round pick Tyler Steen, who has the size and athleticism to steal the job.
RT
Starter — Lane Johnson
2nd — Jack Driscoll
3rd– Fred Johnson
Driscoll is a valuable offensive lineman who has crossed training at every position on the line outside of center.