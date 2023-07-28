Eagles’ training camp: Updated projected offensive depth chart after Day 2 of practice

The Eagles returned to the NovaCare Complex, and on Friday, the team completed their second entire training camp session of the summer.

On offense, Philadelphia has the most explosive personnel in the league and still maintains the NFL’s top offensive line despite losing Andre Dillard (Titans) and Isaac Seumalo (Steelers).

The demise of one newly signed running back was greatly exaggerated, while the offensive line depth chart could have an under-the-radar member.

With the Birds off until Sunday, here’s an updated projected depth chart courtesy of news, notes, and takeaways.

QB

Starter — Jalen Hurts

2nd — Marcus Mariota

3rd — Tanner McKee/Ian Book

Hurts has looked sharp early-on, while Marcus Mariota is entrenched as the backup.

McKee and Ian Book will spend the three training camp outings competing for the third quarterback spot.

RB

Starter: Rashaad Penny

2nd: D’Andre Swift

3rd: Kenneth Gainwell

4th: Boston Scott

5th: Trey Sermon

The bulk of the offseason was spent talking about D’Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell, but it was Rashaad Penny who logged the first carry with the first team offense.

Head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the committee approach to the running back position, and made it clear that all five key running back will get first team snaps.

WR

Starter — A.J. Brown

2nd — Deon Cain

3rd — Tyrie Cleveland

4th — Charleston Rambo Joseph Ngata — rookie

Philadelphia avoided drafting a wide receiver, and players like Ngata and Jadon Haselwood are big, physical receivers to watch.

Last year’s training camp standout, Deon Cain is back after a successful USFL run.

WR

Starter — DeVonta Smith

2nd — Olamide Zaccheaus

3rd — Jadon Haselwood — Rookie, Devon Allen

Haselwood is the player to watch.

A prep phenom from Georgia, Haselwood was compared to A.J. Green before heading to Oklahoma before transferring to Arkansas.

WR

Starter — Olamide Zaccheaus

2nd — Quez Watkins

3rd — Greg Ward

4th — Britain Covey

Zaccheaus has been electric early-on and will compete for the third wide receiver spot.

TE

Starter — Dallas Goedert

2nd — Dan Arnold/Jack Stoll

3rd — Grant Calcaterra

4th — Tyree Jackson-Brady Russell (rookie)

LT

Starter — Jordan Mailata

2nd — Roderick Johnson

3rd– Dennis Kelly

LG

Starter — Landon Dickerson

2nd — Sua Opeta

3rd — Julian Good-Jones

C

Starter — Jason Kelce

2nd — Cameron Tom

3rd — Brett Toth

With Jurgens moving over to right guard, Cameron Tom and Brett Toth will battle for the backup center job.

With Jurgens able to play center if Kelce suffers an injury, Toth and Tom are roster longshots with Tyler Steen now on the roster.

RG

Starter — Cam Jurgens

2nd– Tyler Steen — Rookie

3rd — Tyrese Robinson

With Isaac Seumalo signing with the Steelers, Cam Jurgens gets the first opportunity to assume the right guard role in training camp.

He’ll battle former Alabama left tackle and third-round pick Tyler Steen, who has the size and athleticism to steal the job.

RT

Starter — Lane Johnson

2nd — Jack Driscoll

3rd– Fred Johnson

Driscoll is a valuable offensive lineman who has crossed training at every position on the line outside of center.

