Eagles training camp: Updated projected defensive depth chart after Day 2 of practice

The Eagles returned to the NovaCare Complex, and on Friday, the team completed their second entire training camp session of the summer.

On defense, Philadelphia is replacing 8 key contributors from 2022, but reloaded in the draft landing Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in Round 1.

With the Birds off until Sunday, here’s an updated projected defensive depth chart courtesy of news, notes, and takeaways.

DE

Starter — Josh Sweat

2nd — Derek Barnett

3rd –Janarius Robinson

4th — Tarron Jackson

Barnett is returning from an ACL injury and will either be a rotational pass rusher in 2023 or one of the final cuts.

DE

Starter- Brandon Graham

2nd — Nolan Smith (rookie)

3rd — Kentavius Street, Janarius Robinson,

Brandon Graham is returning, as well as Derek Barnett, who missed the 2022 season with a knee injury.

The wildcard will be the rookie Nolan Smith, who’s listed as a linebacker, but could complement Haason Reddick by replacing Graham on obvious passing downs.

DT

Starter — Fletcher Cox

2nd — Milton Williams

3rd — Marlon Tuipulotu

4th — Moro Ojomo

Fletcher Cox returned on a one-year deal, and he’ll likely be a starter in a reduced role in the Eagles’ deep rotation.

Williams can play multiple positions, and could find himself as the starter.

DT

NT

Starter — Jordan Davis

2nd — Marlon Tuipulotu

3rd — Moro Ojomo–rookie, Noah Elliss

Davis returns, starting at his natural position, while Marlon Tuipuloutu will return from a knee injury.

SAM

Starter — Haason Reddick

2nd — Nolan Smith

3rd –Patrick Johnson

4th — Kyron Johnson

Reddick returns after logging 16.5 sacks and will be joined by Nolan Smith, allowing Sean Desai to move both players around.

MLB

Starter — Nakobe Dean

2nd — Shaun Bradley

3rd: Ben VanSumeren

With T.J. Edwards moving on to Chicago, Dean will get the nod at one linebacker spot, and we predict special teams standout Christian Elliss will make his presence felt as well. Michigan State rookie linebacker Ben VanSumeren lurks as well, but he won’t be added until his signing is official.

WLB

Starter — Nicholas Morrow

2nd — Christian Elliss

3rd– Davion Taylor

The Eagles lost Kyzir White to the Cardinals but signed Nicholas Morrow away from the Bears, where he’ll likely start ahead of Elliss and Davion Taylor.

CB

Starter — Darius Slay

2nd — Greedy Williams

3rd — Eli Ricks

Slay already has an All-Pro look to his game, while Greedy Williams will attempt to revive his career.

Eli Ricks is a name to watch for the practice squad.

CB

Starter — James Bradberry

2nd — Josh Jobe

3rd — Kelee Ringo

4th — Mekhi Garner, Tristin McCollum

Ringo is the big name as a draft pick, but Jobe proved himself in the SEC, and he’s a year ahead as a pro.

Eli Ricks and Mekhi Garner are both names to watch.

Slot CB

Starter — Avonte Maddox

2nd — Zech McPhearson

3rd — Josiah Scott

4th — Mario Goodrich

With Avonte Maddox recovering from surgery and Josiah Scott missing in action, Zech McPhearson first team snaps in the slot and could be looking at a position switch.

S

Starter — Reed Blankenship

2nd — Sydney Brown

3rd — Tristin McCollum

Safeties are supposed to be interchangeable, and Brown will battle second-year safety Reed Blankenship for the free safety role.

It could play out that Blankenship and Brown are both more talented than Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans, allowing the young duo to develop together.

S

Starter — Terrell Edmunds

2nd — Justin Evans

3rd — K’Von Wallace

The safety position is interchangeable in the Eagles’ defense, and Edmunds gets the nod over Justin Evans opposite Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown.

