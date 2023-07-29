Eagles training camp: Updated projected defensive depth chart after Day 2 of practice
The Eagles returned to the NovaCare Complex, and on Friday, the team completed their second entire training camp session of the summer.
On defense, Philadelphia is replacing 8 key contributors from 2022, but reloaded in the draft landing Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in Round 1.
With the Birds off until Sunday, here’s an updated projected defensive depth chart courtesy of news, notes, and takeaways.
DE
Starter — Josh Sweat
2nd — Derek Barnett
3rd –Janarius Robinson
4th — Tarron Jackson
Barnett is returning from an ACL injury and will either be a rotational pass rusher in 2023 or one of the final cuts.
DE
Starter- Brandon Graham
2nd — Nolan Smith (rookie)
3rd — Kentavius Street, Janarius Robinson,
Brandon Graham is returning, as well as Derek Barnett, who missed the 2022 season with a knee injury.
The wildcard will be the rookie Nolan Smith, who’s listed as a linebacker, but could complement Haason Reddick by replacing Graham on obvious passing downs.
DT
Starter — Fletcher Cox
2nd — Milton Williams
3rd — Marlon Tuipulotu
4th — Moro Ojomo
Fletcher Cox returned on a one-year deal, and he’ll likely be a starter in a reduced role in the Eagles’ deep rotation.
Williams can play multiple positions, and could find himself as the starter.
DT
NT
Starter — Jordan Davis
2nd — Marlon Tuipulotu
3rd — Moro Ojomo–rookie, Noah Elliss
Davis returns, starting at his natural position, while Marlon Tuipuloutu will return from a knee injury.
SAM
Starter — Haason Reddick
2nd — Nolan Smith
3rd –Patrick Johnson
4th — Kyron Johnson
Reddick returns after logging 16.5 sacks and will be joined by Nolan Smith, allowing Sean Desai to move both players around.
MLB
Starter — Nakobe Dean
2nd — Shaun Bradley
3rd: Ben VanSumeren
With T.J. Edwards moving on to Chicago, Dean will get the nod at one linebacker spot, and we predict special teams standout Christian Elliss will make his presence felt as well. Michigan State rookie linebacker Ben VanSumeren lurks as well, but he won’t be added until his signing is official.
WLB
Starter — Nicholas Morrow
2nd — Christian Elliss
3rd– Davion Taylor
The Eagles lost Kyzir White to the Cardinals but signed Nicholas Morrow away from the Bears, where he’ll likely start ahead of Elliss and Davion Taylor.
CB
Starter — Darius Slay
2nd — Greedy Williams
3rd — Eli Ricks
Slay already has an All-Pro look to his game, while Greedy Williams will attempt to revive his career.
Eli Ricks is a name to watch for the practice squad.
CB
Starter — James Bradberry
2nd — Josh Jobe
3rd — Kelee Ringo
4th — Mekhi Garner, Tristin McCollum
Ringo is the big name as a draft pick, but Jobe proved himself in the SEC, and he’s a year ahead as a pro.
Eli Ricks and Mekhi Garner are both names to watch.
Slot CB
Starter — Avonte Maddox
2nd — Zech McPhearson
3rd — Josiah Scott
4th — Mario Goodrich
With Avonte Maddox recovering from surgery and Josiah Scott missing in action, Zech McPhearson first team snaps in the slot and could be looking at a position switch.
S
Starter — Reed Blankenship
2nd — Sydney Brown
3rd — Tristin McCollum
Safeties are supposed to be interchangeable, and Brown will battle second-year safety Reed Blankenship for the free safety role.
It could play out that Blankenship and Brown are both more talented than Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans, allowing the young duo to develop together.
S
Starter — Terrell Edmunds
2nd — Justin Evans
3rd — K’Von Wallace
The safety position is interchangeable in the Eagles’ defense, and Edmunds gets the nod over Justin Evans opposite Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown.