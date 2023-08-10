Eagles’ training camp: Ten takeaways from Thursday’s practice

Glenn Erby
·4 min read

Philadelphia returned to the NovaCare Complex for a crisp practice ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham continue to get reps in a new system, while Nakobe Dean also returned to practice amid ramped-up competition at the linebacker position.

The Eagles will hold a walkthrough on Friday, before traveling to Baltimore, and we’re looking at the ten takeaways from Thursday’s session.

Rashaad Penny ready for action

Penny hasn’t played in a game since last October and he’ll look to cement his status.

Josh Jobe

Jobe has continued to improve and he’s on pace to lock down the third cornerback spot.

Johnny King

King is a big, physical receiver and he’ll get ample opportunity to shine on Saturday night.

Jalen Hurts always working

The All-Pro quarterback always finds a moment to get in extra work.

Dallas Goedert primed for huge season

Only thing missing on Goedert’s resume is an All-Pro and 1,000-yard season.

Joseph Ngata

We’ev predicted a 53-man roster spot for Ngata and Saturday could go a long way towards cementing his status on the roster.

Brandon Graham

Graham will look to duplicate his ten sack season.

D'Andre Swift

The Eagles signed Olamide Zaccheaus but Swift could be the slot king for Philadelphia in 2023.

Eagles injury report

Dean returned to the lineup, and he’ll look to cement his status as the starting middle linebacker.

DeVonta Smith returned

We reported on Smith getting excused from practice for a personal reason involving former Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs.

Smith returned to practice on Thursday.

