Eagles’ training camp: Ten takeaways from Thursday’s practice

Philadelphia returned to the NovaCare Complex for a crisp practice ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham continue to get reps in a new system, while Nakobe Dean also returned to practice amid ramped-up competition at the linebacker position.

The Eagles will hold a walkthrough on Friday, before traveling to Baltimore, and we’re looking at the ten takeaways from Thursday’s session.

Rashaad Penny ready for action

Penny hasn’t played in a game since last October and he’ll look to cement his status.

Rashaad Penny hasn’t played in a game since last October. He’s excited to maybe get on the field Saturday for the #Eagles preseason opener pic.twitter.com/bp2kWKy4RZ — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 10, 2023

Josh Jobe has 3 PBUs in practice today already. I think he’s had a good camp solidifying himself as the top backup outside CB. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 10, 2023

Jobe has continued to improve and he’s on pace to lock down the third cornerback spot.

James Bradberry believes game has slowed down for second year CB Josh Jobe. He’s always been athletic and physical but mental part of game has really picked up. Think it’s going to be a good year for him pic.twitter.com/ulBdlCKyVO — Ed Kracz (@kracze) August 10, 2023

Johnny King

King is a big, physical receiver and he’ll get ample opportunity to shine on Saturday night.

New Eagles WR Johnny King has made some nice catches with the third team. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 10, 2023

Jalen Hurts always working

The All-Pro quarterback always finds a moment to get in extra work.

With reserves participating in 11v11, Jalen Hurts just called over his top 3 WRs for individual work at the far end zone. With DeVonta Smith snapping, Hurts is working on throwing high arcing passes over middle to slanting A.J. Brown in the red zone. Quez Watkins acting as DB. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 10, 2023

Dallas Goedert primed for huge season

Only thing missing on Goedert’s resume is an All-Pro and 1,000-yard season.

Def feeling like a Dallas Goedert day. With Christian Elliss draped all over him in 7-on-7s, Goedert hauls in another intermediate completion from Hurts. Right after the play, Elliss shouts, “How?!” and Goedert simply shrugs as he runs back to the huddle. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 10, 2023

Joseph Ngata

We’ev predicted a 53-man roster spot for Ngata and Saturday could go a long way towards cementing his status on the roster.

Joseph Ngata getting some first team WR reps in 7 on 7. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 10, 2023

Graham will look to duplicate his ten sack season.

whew Brandon Graham hasn’t lost a step. He beats Tyler Steen with a quick swim move. Mariota managed a dump off to Swift, but nice explosion from BG at age 35. Graham back on a one-year deal coming off the first double-digit sack season of his career. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 10, 2023

The Eagles signed Olamide Zaccheaus but Swift could be the slot king for Philadelphia in 2023.

Eagles injury report

Dean returned to the lineup, and he’ll look to cement his status as the starting middle linebacker.

#Eagles LB Nakobe Dean is a full go at practice today. Here’s the full injury report: WILL NOT PRACTICE

Deon Cain – ankle

Patrick Johnson – ankle — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) August 10, 2023

DeVonta Smith returned

We reported on Smith getting excused from practice for a personal reason involving former Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs.

Smith returned to practice on Thursday.

DeVonta Smith (in the back) is back at today's practice pic.twitter.com/7444Yjyisy — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) August 10, 2023

