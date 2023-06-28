Eagles training camp start date announced for rookies and veterans

The 2023 NFL season is quickly approaching, and that means the start of training camp for all 32 teams around the league.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced training camp reporting dates and Philadelphia is one of seven teams that’ll have rookies and veterans all reporting on the same day.

For the Eagles, July 25 marks the spot, as the Birds will return to the NovaCare Complex for training camp across the street from their home stadium.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The team has already announced the date for this year’s open training camp practice, set for August 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Fans can purchase public practice general admission tickets for $10 by visiting Ticketmaster.com. There will also be an option to purchase a $35 VIP ticket that will provide fans with a special on-field experience before the start of practice. All ticket proceeds for the public course will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation and its mission to fund innovative autism research and care programs.

Seating at Lincoln Financial Field will be on a first-come, first-served basis. All individuals over the age of 2 will require an entry ticket. There are no ticket limitations per customer, and parking will be free.

Philadelphia will play the host for joint practices with the Browns and Colts in consecutive weeks to close out the preseason.

Advertisement

ROOKIES -- 7/25

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Seven NFL draft picks and nine undrafted rookie free agents will report with the veterans on July 25.

Veterans -- 7/25

Nakobe Dean and 73 other second year or veteran players will report with the rookies on July 25.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire