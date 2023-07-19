Eagles’ training camp preview: Who are newcomers to the 90-man roster in 2023?

The Philadelphia Eagles added 26 new players to the 90-man roster since the end of the 2022 season.

Who are all these newcomers coming to training camp?

The Eagles made seven draft picks, signed 10 veterans in free agency, signed nine undrafted free agents and will now return to the NovaCare Complex with a deep and loaded roster.

To help preview training camp, here’s a quick introduction to the newcomers to Philadelphia this summer, listed by uniform number:

D’Andre Swift at Eagles OTAs. Photo credit: Kiel Leggere

How acquired: Traded from Detroit Lions

Swift, a former second-round pick by the previous Lions staff, has logged 1,680 yards and 18 TDs on 364 carries in three years with Detroit. A true dual threat, Swift also logged 1,198 receiving yards and seven additional scores on 156 catches.

He’ll complement Rashaad Penny and is a mirror image of Kenneth Gainwell.

#3 Nolan Smith, LB

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

How acquired: Selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the defensive line aging, Smith could have an immediate impact both as a pass-rusher and run defender.

Smith will ensure the Eagles don’t get gashed on the ground by the opposition’s rushing attack, and his 91.3 run defense grade since 2021 is first among EDGE rushers.

#8 Marcus Mariota, QB

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

How acquired: Signed in free agency

A good backup quarterback is critical for any teams success and the Eagles improved at the position by signing Marcus Mariota.

#10 Tanner McKee, QB

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

How acquired: Selected with the 188th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

McKee is a developmental prospect that could win the third quarterback battle in a competition with Ian Book.

#13 Olamide Zaccheaus, WR

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

How acquired: Signed as a free agency

Zaccheaus showed a great burst during the first week of OTAs, and he’ll add a dynamic playmaker for Philadelphia from the slot.

Signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, Zacchaeus could assume multiple roles for Philadelphia after a career-high 40 receptions, 533 yards, and three touchdowns last season for Atlanta.

#21 Sydney Brown, S

How acquired: Selected with the 66th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Eagles had back-to-backs picks in the third round of April’s draft, and after selecting Tyler Steen from Alabama, Howie Roseman drafted a safety out of Illinois.

Philadelphia hadn’t selected a safety that high since 2012 but saw value in the versatile defender.

Brown is a hybrid defender with a combination of size, speed and ball skills that could make him an impact player for a defense chasing turnovers.

#23 Rashaad Penny, RB

How acquired: Signed as a free agent

A homerun threat at running back, Penny saw his fantasy buzz take a hit with the addition of D’Andre Swift.

Penny had the best season of his career in 2021, rushing for 749 yards and six touchdowns, but he was limited to only ten games, and he hasn’t played over ten since his rookie season.

When healthy, Penny is one of the most productive running backs in the NFL, averaging 5.7 yards per carry for his career and 6 yards per carry over the past two years.

#26 Terrell Edmunds, S

How acquired: Signed as a free agent

Edmunds had 70 tackles (41 sols, three for loss), two sacks, and five passes defended in Pittsburgh last season, and offers the versatility to play in the box and the slot, along with free safety.

He’ll bring a steady influence to a position that lost two physical, and high impact safeties in C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps.

#30 Justin Evans, S

How acquired: Signed as a free agent

The former Saints safety had his best season as a pro in 2022 after dealing with injuries the previous three seasons.

#36 Tristin McCollum, DB

How acquired: Signed a reserve/futures free agent deal.

McCollum went undrafted out of Sam Houston State, and at 6’1″, 198 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds during his Pro Day.

McCollum’s twin brother Zyon just finished his rookie season with the Buccaneers.

#37 Kelee Ringo, CB

How acquired: Selected CB Kelee Ringo with the 105th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The former Georgia cornerback was one of the biggest defensive backs in the draft, listed at 6-2, 210 pounds, Ringo is a former track athlete who s a big play waiting to happen.

Ringo had two interceptions and nine pass breakups last season, and he’ll immediately join a talented cornerback group in Philadelphia.

There’s been talk of the physical defensive back switching to the safety position.

#38 Greedy Williams, CB

How acquired: Signed as a free agent

The former LSU cornerback gets a fresh start in Philadelphia and will compete for the third outside cornerback spot.

#39 Eli Ricks, CB

How acquired: Signed as an undrafted free agent

The former Prep All-Anerican spent one year at LSU before transferring to Alabama.

He played 25 games during his collegiate tenure, compiling 44 total tackles, five interceptions, and two touchdowns.

#41 Nicholas Morrow, LB

How acquired: Signed in free agency

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders in 2017, Morrow played in 62 games with 29 starts for Oakland/Las Vegas in four seasons and then signed with the Bears for the 2022 season and flourished.

Morrow started all 17 games and had a team-high 116 total tackles, 83 solos, with 11 tackles for loss playing the weakside position, and he was on the field for every one of the Bears’ 1,086 defensive snaps in 2022.

#43 Mekhi Garner, CB

How acquired: Signed as an undrafted free agent

Garner played at Navarro College for one season, then Louisiana for three seasons before transferring to LSU in 2022.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound corner started every game in his lone season at LSU, leading the Tigers with eight pass breakups. He has elite size for a cornerback and could be a candidate for a switch to the STAR position or a more hybrid role.

#43 Charleston Rambo, WR

How acquired: Signed as a free agent

Rambo most recently played for the Orlando Guardians in the XFL.

In his one season catching passes from Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma, Rambo had 43 receptions for 743 yards and five touchdowns. After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Rambo signed with the Carolina Panthers and was waived during final cuts.

#46 Dan Arnold, TE

How acquired: Signed as a free agent

The seventh-year veteran (95 receptions, 1,258 yards, 7 TDs, 59 career games) signed late in free agency and could snag the backup tight end job from Jack Stoll.

Arnold is entering his sixth NFL season having previously played for the Saints, Cardinals, Panthers, and Jaguars.

In 2020, Arnold led all NFL tight ends in yards per catch (14.1).

#49 Ty Zentner, P/K

How acquired: Signed as an undrafted free agent

The Eagles didn’t bring in or work out any punters, giving Zentner a chance to take the punter job away from Arryn Siposs.

The Kansas State punter/kicker didn’t start playing football until his senior year of high school. Zentner spent time at Butler Community College before joining Kansas State University. He was a punter/kicker, making 11 field goals and recording a season-long 72-yard punt.

#56 Tyler Steen, OL

How acquired: The Eagles drafted OL Tyler Steen with the 65th overall pick

A talented and versatile offensive tackle at Alabama and Vanderbilt, Steen allowed two sacks in 498 pass block snaps last season.

#57 Ben VanSumeren, LB

How acquired: Signed as an undrafted free agent

A super athletic linebacker who has spent time on both sides of the football, last season was his best after finishing third on the team with 81 tackles while making ten starts with the Spartans.

VanSumeren can claim a roster spot at the Eagles’ weakest position group.

#72 Moro Ojomo, DT

How acquired: Eagles select Texas DT Moro Ojomo with the 249th pick in the 2023 NFL draft

Ojomo only started five of the 12 games he played this season, but he’s an athletic marvel and a game wrecker as a pass rusher. According to Pro Football Focus, Ojomo generated a pressure rate of 17.2 percent and a pass rush win rate of 24.1 percent in 2022.

#74 Trevor Reid, OL

How acquired: Signed as an undrafted free agent

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive tackle made 12 appearances with 11 starts in 2022, helping the Cardinals average 200.6 rushing yards per game for the 23rd-ranked rushing offense in the FBS.

Reid played 628 total snaps, almost exclusively at left tackle; he allowed only three sacks, two quarterback hits, and eight quarterback hurries in 314 pass block snaps and posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 60.9.

The Georgia native is an intriguing prospect and could replicate Josh Sills from 2022, making the roster as an undrafted free agent.

#77 Julian Good-Jones, OL

How acquired: Signed reserve/futures deal from CFL

#79 Chim Okorafor, OL

Chim Okorafor

How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent

