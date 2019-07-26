Eagles training camp observations, Day 2: Mack Hollins makes a 1-handed grab

The Eagles had another relatively light practice for Day 2 of training camp before the pads come on Saturday.

They spent a lot of time in individual periods and then group install, which means there wasn't a lot of time for 11-on-11 drills.

But we still have observations:

1. The only player not in attendance at practice was Cre'Von LeBlanc, who apparently got hurt on Day 1 (see story). Safety Blake Countess is also hurt but he was watching practice. And Jalen Mills is on the PUP but was a spectator again.

2. During group installation, Brandon Brooks, who is still recovering from that Achilles tear, took a few reps with the first team. That means for just a few minutes, the entire starting offensive line was together: Jason Peters, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Brooks, Lane Johnson.

If that group can stay healthy, it could be dynamic this year.

3. Mack Hollins made a great one-handed catch down the left sideline on a pass from Carson Wentz. It's encouraging to see a healthy Hollins. Last year, we didn't know the extent of his injuries and he didn't make plays like that. If he's healthy, he should be able to make this roster.

4. I thought Sidney Jones made another good play today on Marken Michel. He had really tight coverage and was able to get a PBU on a ball that was thrown pretty well.

5. Tall receiver Carlton Agudosi made a nice grab over safety Godwin Igwebuike, which is unfair because Agudosi is 6-6. The Rutgers product was banged up for a little bit at spring, but a few more grabs like that, he'll have our attention.

6. Wentz looked powerful today in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s. It's amazing to watch just how strong his arm is and it seems like he really enjoys throwing to DeSean Jackson. His one overthrow was to Jackson, but it was a deep ball that fell incomplete.

7. Darren Sproles still has it. With select fans in attendance, he caught a quick pass, made a juke move and then (of course) ran the entire length of the field because he finishes every rep. He got a big cheer from the fans.

8. In Day 2 of his 11th training camp, because LeBlanc was not at practice, Malcolm Jenkins took a few second-team nickel cornerback reps. The guy who didn't miss a single defensive snap last year, is still putting in the work at 31 years old.

"Just a few," Jenkins said with a smile when I brought it up to him after practice.

9. I watched DB drills for a while on Friday. Ronald Darby (with a brace) and Rodney McLeod (sans brace) both participated. With no individual drills on Thursday, we didn't get to see that on Day 1. I thought they both looked pretty good, especially McLeod. Even the lateral movements looked smooth.

10. Josh Perkins has made a few nice catches in the first two days. I don't think there's a roster spot for him, but he might be a guy who latches on elsewhere if he's cut.

Stupid Observation of the Day: Jordan Howard wears a dark visor and it's a great look. Interested to see if it sticks for the season.

