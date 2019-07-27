Eagles training camp observations, Day 3: Some big hits on first day with pads

Training camp started with the first practice on Thursday … but it really started today.



On a steamy Saturday morning, the Eagles had their pads on for the first time this summer and now it's really football season. The Eagles didn't go live (tackling to the ground) on Saturday, but had what they call "thud" sessions. It's still way more physical than what they've been doing.



Let's get to the obs:



1. We'll start with some big hits because it seemed like a few defensive players were pretty happy to have those pads on. One of them was Andrew Sendejo. The veteran safety had the first big hit of the summer, when he knocked Josh Adams to the ground. Adams actually outweighs Sendejo by 15 pounds, but he still went flying.



2. But the biggest hit of the day belonged to former CFL linebacker Alex Singleton, who obliterated running back Boston Scott after a screen pass. This time of year there are several numbers that are duplicated on offense and defense. One of them is 49. Guess which players wear that number. Yup, Singleton and Scott. A little 49-on-49 crime.



3. A little shuffle at cornerback today. Still without Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby, the Eagles starters in their base package were Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones. Avonte Maddox came on as the nickel corner. Before this, Maddox was a starter and would slide inside in nickel. So it seems like they definitely like him inside.



4. Jones has already made a few big plays this summer. Today, he had a juggling interception on a ball that was slightly under thrown to Mack Hollins. It was a really impressive play for Jones, who has been making them often so far. We're seeing that talent that would have made him a first-rounder before that Achilles injury in 2017.



5. Vinny Curry got in the backfield on consecutive snaps during 11-on-11s to blow up plays. After both, he celebrated with some dancing. Curry brought some energy today. Without Michael Bennett and Chris Long, getting a productive Curry this season would really be helpful.



6. Carson Wentz didn't have a great day and he threw his first interception of camp. Kamu Grugier-Hill did a nice job reading him and dropped into the passing lane to pick off the ball.



7. The Eagles' offense opened up in 12 personnel again today and the first pass was a short one to Dallas Goedert. They've been running a lot of plays so far this summer that seem to be designed to get the ball in Goedert's hands quickly.



8. During 1-on-1 receiver vs. DB drills, the defensive backs started off really strong. First, Rasul Douglas had a strong pass breakup against Alshon Jeffery; Douglas pushed back to the ball. Then, Jones had tight coverage on DeSean Jackson and the ball fell incomplete. Then, Malcolm Jenkins got beat off the line by Nelson Agholor, but recovered and stretched out his hands to make sure the pass wasn't completed. The first completion came on the fourth rep, a pass to JJ Arcega-Whiteside in front of Jeremiah McKinnon.



9. Brandon Graham got what would have been a sack during 11-on-11s. He got in the backfield in a hurry. Remember, this time last year he was still getting over an ankle injury that lingered into the season. It's a big deal for him to be healthy right now.



10. Saw some nice snaps out of Hassan Ridgeway today. It's hard to judge linemen until the pads come on, but I see why the Eagles liked him. He might be a decent interior depth guy.



Stupid Observation of the Day: After wearing a black visor for the first two days of training camp, Doug Pederson switched it up today.



