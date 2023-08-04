Eagles’ training camp: Key offseason additions or UDFA’s who have been standouts

The Philadelphia Eagles added 26 new players to the 90-man roster since the end of the 2022 season.

Which of the newcomers will have the biggest impact at the training camp?

The Eagles made seven draft picks, signed ten veterans in free agency, signed nine undrafted free agents, and have now returned to the NovaCare Complex with a deep and loaded roster.

With the open practice scheduled for Sunday, here are the Eagles’ biggest standouts among crucial offseason additions.

D’Andre Swift at Eagles OTAs. Photo credit: Kiel Leggere

Howw acquired: Traded from Detroit Lions

Pre-camp breakdown: Swift, a former second-round pick by the previous Lions staff, has logged 1,680 yards and 18 TDs on 364 carries in three years with Detroit. A true dual threat, Swift also logged 1,198 receiving yards and seven additional scores on 156 catches.

He’ll complement Rashaad Penny and is a mirror image of Kenneth Gainwell.

Observation: Swift has been a training camp standout and will have an impact from Day 1.

#3 Nolan Smith, LB

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

How acquired: Selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Pre-camp breakdown: With the defensive line aging, Smith could have an immediate impact both as a pass-rusher and run defender.

Smith will ensure the Eagles don’t get gashed on the ground by the opposition’s rushing attack, and his 91.3 run defense grade since 2021 is first among EDGE rushers.

Observations: Smith hit the ground running, adding intensity and speed to an already dynamic pass rush unit.

#10 Tanner McKee, QB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

How acquired: Selected with the 188th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Pre-camp breakdown: McKee is a developmental prospect that could win the third quarterback battle in a competition with Ian Book.

Observations: Tanner has displayed a huge arm, intelligents and the ability to execute RPOs.

#13 Olamide Zaccheaus, WR

How acquired: Signed as a free agency

Pre-camp breakdown: Zaccheaus showed a great burst during the first week of OTAs, and he’ll add a dynamic playmaker for Philadelphia from the slot.

Signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, Zacchaeus could assume multiple roles for Philadelphia after a career-high 40 receptions, 533 yards, and three touchdowns last season for Atlanta.

Observations: The former St. Joe’s Prep star has displayed athleticism and a dynamic ability to be creative in space.

#21 Sydney Brown, S

Sydney Brown: Photo credit: Kiel Leggere

How acquired: Selected with the 66th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Pre-camp breakdown: The Eagles had back-to-backs picks in the third round of April’s draft, and after selecting Tyler Steen from Alabama, Howie Roseman drafted a safety out of Illinois.

Philadelphia hadn’t selected a safety that high since 2012 but saw value in the versatile defender.

Brown is a hybrid defender with a combination of size, speed and ball skills that could make him an impact player for a defense chasing turnovers.

Observation: Brown has slowly climb the depth chart and is playing with the same intensity and ball-skills that made him a coveted player.

#23 Rashaad Penny, RB

How acquired: Signed as a free agent

Pre-camp breakdown: A homerun threat at running back, Penny saw his fantasy buzz take a hit with the addition of D’Andre Swift.

Penny had the best season of his career in 2021, rushing for 749 yards and six touchdowns, but he was limited to only ten games, and he hasn’t played over ten since his rookie season.

When healthy, Penny is one of the most productive running backs in the NFL, averaging 5.7 yards per carry for his career and 6 yards per carry over the past two years.

Observation: Penny has lossed about 15 pounds, and is now returning kicks and running routes in the passing game. Penny is looking forward to a huge season running behind Philadelphia’s dominant offensive line.

#37 Kelee Ringo, CB

Kelee Ringo: Photo credit: Kiel Legerre

How acquired: Selected CB Kelee Ringo with the 105th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Pre-camp breakdown: The former Georgia cornerback was one of the biggest defensive backs in the draft, listed at 6-2, 210 pounds, Ringo is a former track athlete who s a big play waiting to happen.

Ringo had two interceptions and nine pass breakups last season, and he’ll immediately join a talented cornerback group in Philadelphia.

There’s been talk of the physical defensive back switching to the safety position.

Observation: Ringo has been picking up steam and had a huge pass breakup, along with flexing his physicality in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 situations.

#43 Mekhi Garner, CB

Mehki Garner: Photo credit: Kiel Leggerre

How acquired: Signed as an undrafted free agent

Pre-camp breakdown: Garner played at Navarro College for one season, then Louisiana for three seasons before transferring to LSU in 2022.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound corner started every game in his lone season at LSU, leading the Tigers with eight pass breakups. He has elite size for a cornerback and could be a candidate for a switch to the STAR position or a more hybrid role.

Observation: Garner has shown himself to be a bigger hitter at the cornerback position through three padded practices.

#86 Joseph Ngata, WR

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

How acquired: Signed as an undrafted free agent

Pre-camp breakdown: Ngata saw action in 45 games with 25 starts through his four-year tenure at Clemson. He compiled 1,287 receiving yards and six touchdowns during that span.

Standing 6’ 3’’. At 217 pounds, Ngata offers Philadelphia elite size and decent athleticism.

He won’t separate from opposing defenders, but Ngata is a smooth pass-catcher and a player to watch.

Observation: Ngata has been an early camp standout and could blow up the roster bubble with a good showing in preseason action.

#98 Jalen Carter, DT

Aug 3, 2023; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter during practice at Novacare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

How acquired: Drafted by Eagles with 9th overall pick

Pre-camp breakdown: Carter was a 2021 second-team All-SEC selection after logging 37 tackles, 8.5 for loss with three sacks, two blocked kicks, and two starts in 15 games.

In 2022, Carter led a Bulldogs defense that allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (77.1), garnering first-team Associated Press All-American and all-conference honors despite missing time during Georgia’s title run with knee and ankle injuries.

Carter finished the season with 32 tackles, seven for loss with three sacks, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles in 13 games and nine starts.

Carter is a plug-and-play defensive tackle from Apopka High School in Florida, home of Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. Carter played basketball and placed second in the state weightlifting competition’s heavyweight division with a 395-pound bench press. Carter started twice in 10 games as a true freshman during the 2020 season (14 tackles, three for loss, one blocked kick).

Carter was considered a better prospect than Jordan Davis in 2022 and he’ll have every opportunity to be a Day 1 starter in Philadelphia’s revamped defense.

Observation: Carter has been as dynamic as advertised, showing speed, power and versatility through the first six practices.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire