Eagles to have training camp joint practices with Patriots, Jets this summer

Eagles having joint training camp practices with 2 teams this summer originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With how much Nick Sirianni has stressed competition since becoming the Eagles’ head coach, Tuesday morning’s news shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

The Eagles this summer will hold joint practices with two different teams.

Aug. 16-17: Eagles will host the Patriots at the NovaCare Complex before the Aug. 19 preseason game vs. the Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field.

Aug. 24-25: Eagles will travel to Florham Park, New Jersey, for two days of joint practices against the Jets before the preseason game vs. the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 27.

Against the Patriots, the Eagles will see some former teammates like Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor. Against the Jets, they’ll see Vinny Curry and Jets GM and former Eagles’ personnel head Joe Douglas.

The two practices against the Jets will be open for fans with tickets for free. Find out more here.

Sirianni previously hinted that he’d like to have joint practices while the Eagles were already figuring out how it would work. Here’s what he said back on June 4:

“I will say this, we love the fact that this year we're able to have preseason games and we’re able to have practices against other teams, because that's huge. I've always thought that's so important.

“Sometimes when those lights come on, it's a little different for some guys. You want everyone to be a really good practice player. That's what you're striving for. That's what we’re demanding as a coach. But sometimes, man, the lights come on, and there's a couple of guys that just do something a little different where you're like, wow. We missed that a little bit last year. I'm really looking forward to getting that back this season.”

The Eagles were unable to hold any joint practices last season because of COVID-19 protocols but have held them in years past. Most recently, the Eagles hosted the Ravens for a few days before that preseason game in 2019. They also had joint practices with the Dolphins in 2017.

Joint practices serve several different purposes. While the preseason has been cut down to three games, many coaches actually find these joint practices more beneficial as they prepare for the season and evaluate their rosters. They can get competitive work in with other teams in a more controlled environment.

Here are a few key dates for the Eagles this summer:

July 27 - Eagles report to training camp

July 28 - First training camp practice

Aug. 8 - Public practice at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 12 - Preseason opener vs. Steelers

Aug. 16-17 - Joint practices with Patriots at NovaCare Complex

Aug. 17 - Roster must be cut to 85 players

Aug. 19 - Preseason game No. 2 vs. Patriots

Aug. 22 - Public practice at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 24-25- Joint practices against Jets

Aug. 24 - Roster must be cut to 80 players

Aug. 27 - Preseason game at New York Jets

Aug. 31 - Roster cut to 53 players

