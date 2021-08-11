Eagles training camp: Jalen Reagor on playing in the slot; Getting back to his roots

👀 This is where he should be playing. I’m envisioning Anquan Bolden type of player. Put Watkins on the outside opposite Smith with Reagor in the Slot. https://t.co/F0Iln76UKL — @Ike58Reese (@Ike58Reese) August 10, 2021

The Eagles have several worthy candidates to play out of the slot, but Jalen Reagor is the one guy that could break out from seeing more time in space.

After a recent training camp practice, Reagor hinted at getting back to his “roots” of making big plays and confirming that he’ll see time as a slot wide river. A fast-twitch player with breakaway speed, Reagor can be best served in space, with the opportunity to accumulate yards after the catch.

It wouldn’t be a total move from the X or Z position, but it could allow the Eagles to at times, have a mismatch inside against slower slot or nickel cornerbacks.

Last season Greg Ward led Philadelphia receivers in receptions and he’s also among the league leaders in shortest routes run over the past two seasons. The Eagles need to be more explosive overall and getting Reagor matched up in space could do wonders for the former TCU star in year two.

Philadelphia actually passed on Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL Draft because the feeling was that Reagor could provide more value to the offense, as an outside receiver.

