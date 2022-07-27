Eagles training camp: A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts shine at first practice

WATCH: First look at A.J. Brown, Eagles at training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are BACK.

Kind of.

Training camp practices began Wednesday, and reporters were allowed to watch - and capture video of - the first session of the summer, which means we've got content!

RELATED: Eagles place 3 players on PUP list ahead of camp

Practice No. 1 was 58 minutes long. There was a stretching period. Some passes were touchdowns, and others were interceptions.

In short: FOOTBALL.

Here are some of the best sights and sounds from Wednesday's practice.

First up, new wide receiver A.J. Brown makes a cool leaping catch:

Here we have Jalen Hurts hitting Brown in stride on an out:

Jalen Hurts â€”> A.J. Brown pic.twitter.com/GCRDySxrnQ — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) July 27, 2022

This is Brown catching a pass and then saluting fans:

AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith doing receivers drills at practice



An Eagles fan welcomed AJ and AJ saluted him pic.twitter.com/jAq3EJ7Ylz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 27, 2022

In this video DeVonta Smith, Brown, and Quez Watkins catch short slants:

Eagles top three receivers. pic.twitter.com/v9lbAZadPh — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) July 27, 2022

Yep, no doubt about it: that's football.

Everything Brown does from now until Week 1 (and possibly all season long) is going to be content, so prepare your eyeballs. The Eagles have good wide receivers. This is fun.

The Eagles kick off the preseason Aug. 12 at home against the New York Jets.