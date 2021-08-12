Eagles training camp: Ertz-Goedert duo could take Jalen Hurts to the next level as a passer

Something I’ve noticed in camp is that Jalen Hurts has heavily targeted Ertz and Goedert. Entering camp, Hurts’ ability to find TEs was a concern. So far, he’s been been on point with targets to Goedert and Ertz. #Eagles — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 10, 2021

As the Eagles work to help Jalen Hurts improve his accuracy and decision making, the second-year quarterback is leaning on his star tight end duo to help slow the curve.

Despite having former Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith on the Eagles roster, Hurts like many quarterbacks around the NFL, is utilizing his tight end to stay out of negative plays.

#Eagles jump right into 11-on-11’s. QB Jalen Hurts beats zone coverage and finds TE Zach Ertz for a nice 15-yard completion. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 7, 2021

If Zach Ertz isn't traded or released, at least he and Jalen Hurts are developing a solid connection. Hurts has hit him twice so far in 11-11 drills, once in red zone that would've gone for TD. #Eagles. — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 9, 2021

There’s no doubt that Zach Erts is still among the top tight ends in the NFL, while 2021 is expected to be a breakout season for Goedert as well.

If the Eagles keep Ertz on the roster and proceed with the personnel as constructed, the tight end duo could be responsible for Hurts having a pro bowl caliber season.

