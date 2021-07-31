Eagles training camp: DeVonta Smith leaves practice with minor leg injury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
DeVonta Smith left practice with a leg injury and is being evaluated. Stood on the sidelines for the rest of practice, so not something too serious.
— Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) July 31, 2021
Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith just left the evening training camp practice with an apparent leg injury that’s not deemed serious.
Smith initially stayed on the field, before trotting off with the training staff, but he never headed to the locker room or the medical tent.
The No. 10 overall pick has had a solid first week that included growing pains with Darius Slay and some deep ball magic with Jalen Hurts.
Related
Eagles training camp: DeVonta Smith leaves practice with minor leg injury
Former Eagles WR Jordan Matthews agrees to a deal with the 49ers as a TE
Steven Nelson on the Eagles rabid fan base, Darius Slay playing the biggest role in his signing
Eagles DE Josh Sweat set to make a huge impact in Jonathan Gannon's new system
Eagles new defensive scheme emphasizing takeaways and forced turnovers in 2021