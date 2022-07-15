Eagles spent lots of money for this pass rusher; why he's No. 8 of 9 most important players

The Eagles addressed several areas of perceived weakness following a surprisingly successful 9-8 season in 2021 that resulted in a playoff berth.

But that 31-15 loss to Tampa Bay in the wildcard round last Jan. 16 reinforced the reality that the Eagles were far from Super Bowl contenders.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman addressed many of the most glaring needs during the offseason, whether it was through trades, free agency and the draft.

Still, for the Eagles to become a championship-caliber team, many of the returning players have to take on significant roles. Here, then, are the rankings for the 9 players most critical to the Eagles' success this season. They're not necessary the best players, but those in position to be the most impactful.

Check back each day with a new entry until we get to No. 1 on July 26, the day the Eagles report to training camp:

No. 9, Marcus Epps, safety

For non-Eagles NFL fans, the mention of Epps might elicit a shoulder shrug, or a collective, "Who?"

But Epps is expected to start at safety this season, even after the Eagles signed veteran Jaquiski Tartt last month to go along with veteran returnee Anthony Harris. At the very least, it'll be a three-way rotation with Epps playing a significant role. Both Tartt and Harris are 30 years old, and both are signed to low-cost, one-year contracts.

As last season went along, Epps, 26, worked in more and more with Harris and Rodney McLeod. Epps, however, has started only eight games in three seasons, and he set a career high last season by playing 48% of the snaps. Typically, starting defensive backs play at least 90% of the snaps.

Can he take that next step? The Eagles' success in the secondary could depend on it.

"He's played at a high level the times that he's played for us, and you have to be able to do that over the long-haul, snap after snap," defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said during the spring.

No. 8, Haason Reddick, rush linebacker

Haason Reddick of the Cardinals strips the ball from Colt McCoy quarterback of the Giants late in the 4th quarter as the Arizona Cardinals played the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on December 13, 2020.

Reddick will go a long way towards determining if Gannon's strategy to play multiple defensive fronts, essentially adjusting to the strengths and weaknesses of the Eagles' opponent will pay off.

Reddick has had 23.5 sacks the past two seasons with Carolina (11 last season) and Arizona (12.5 in 2020), but from the linebacking position. The Eagles, who finished 31st in sacks last season with 29, no doubt can use that production. That explains why the Eagles made Reddick, who's 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, their first free agent signing, giving him a three-year deal worth as much as $45 million.

Reddick has the speed to not only blow past an offensive lineman, but drop into coverage.

That will enable the Eagles to use a five-man defensive line in passing situations, something the Eagles were unable to do effectively last season. Last season, the Eagles mostly used Genard Avery at that rush linebacker spot. He had 1 sack in 12 starts.

Reddick is a big improvement. And if he's successful in helping the Eagles pressure the quarterback, then the secondary will be that much better as well.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Philadelphia Eagles 2022: Ranking 9 most important players