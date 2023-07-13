Eagles training camp countdown: 9 most important players start with a huge gamble at safety

There are so many things that can go wrong for a team coming off a heart-wrenching Super Bowl defeat like the Eagles suffered in February.

Several key players left in free agency, many of them replaced by talented, yet unproven, rookies, or free agents signed on the cheap because of salary cap restraints.

Secondly, there's a more difficult schedule and heightened expectations of getting back to the NFL's championship game.

Can certain players duplicate or improve upon career seasons? That begins with quarterback Jalen Hurts, the MVP runner up who in one year's time went from uncertainty as the quarterback of the future, to signing a record (at the time) contract extension worth as much as $255 million.

But there are others, such as wide receiver A.J. Brown, who had 1,496 yards receiving, and edge rusher Haason Reddick, who had 16 sacks and another 3 1/2 in the playoffs.

With the Eagles reporting to training camp on July 25, we're counting down the nine most important players heading into the 2023 season. A few caveats: These aren't necessarily the Eagles' best players, and we're not including Hurts in this list because he's obviously the most important. You can read a separate story about Hurts on July 26.

Philadelphia Eagles' Terrell Edmunds spent his first five NFL seasons as a full time starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

No. 9: Terrell Edmunds, safety

The Eagles are taking a big gamble with Edmunds. It's not because of Edmunds' ability. After all, Edmunds has been a full-time starter at safety for the Steelers ever since he was their first-round pick (28th overall) in 2018.

But for the first time since Malcolm Jenkins arrived in 2014, the Eagles won't have a returning starter at safety familiar with the system. After Jenkins left in the spring of 2020, Rodney McLeod was the veteran voice in the safety room.

After McLeod left in 2022, it was Marcus Epps who had been on the team since 2019. The Eagles also traded for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson just before last season started.

Both Epps and Gardner-Johnson left in free agency. The only returning players with starting experience at safety are Reed Blankenship, an undrafted free agent last year who filled in for five games while Gardner-Johnson was injured, and K'Von Wallace, who was behind Blankenship on the depth chart.

The Eagles drafted Sydney Brown in the third round, and it's quite possible that he could start over Blankenship this season, next to Edmunds.

The Eagles also have a new defensive coordinator in Sean Desai. While Desai uses some of the same principles as previous defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, there are some differences.

So Edmunds will be expected to become a leader at safety right away, even though he's on a one-year contract, and even though he's learning a new system.

"We have a lot of smart guys, a lot of guys that want to learn, that want to be the best group," Edmunds said. "A lot of guys that are willing to listen to each other. A lot of guys that can pick up on stuff fast. So I wouldn’t say that it’s a concern, just that we have to constantly work."

