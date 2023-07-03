Eagles training camp: 7 under-the-radar players to watch on defense

Eagles training camp is just 24 days away, and as the defending NFC champions load up to defend their crown, we’re looking at some under-the-radar players on both sides of the football.

Philadelphia is loaded on the offensive side of the football.

Although there aren’t any positions available to be a starter, there’s an opportunity for several under-the-radar players to make the roster and land snaps in the rotation.

We’re looking at seven under-the-radar players to watch on defense, with camp fast approaching.

The fifth-year pro was vital to the Saints’ 2022 defensive front and played a crucial role in New Orleans’s 20-10 win over Philadelphia in Week 17 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Greenville, N.C. native has appeared in 35 career regular-season games with four starts for the 49ers, posting career totals of 41 tackles (23 solos), three sacks for a loss of 17 yards, and one forced fumble.

The additions of Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith have taken some of Street’s momentum away, but he’ll be a player to watch at multiple positions.

The defensive tackle had a career-best 3.5 quarterback sacks, 29 total tackles, eight quarterback hits, and five tackles for loss in 2022.

Bradley, who finished last season on IR due to a wrist injury, worked with the second-team defense during OTAs and will look to take the next steps as a linebacker.

Bradley totaled seven tackles in 15 games playing exclusively on special teams.

Training camp presentes an opportunity for Bradley to crack into the linebacker rotation for the upcoming season.

After missing parts of the previous three seasons, Evans had his best years since he was a rookie in 2022, and he’ll enter the 2023 training camp the healthiest he’s ever been.

In 15 games last season with New Orleans, Evans played 40% of the snaps, logging 29 total tackles, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in four games and played 27 defensive snaps before joining the Eagles practice squad after the Robert Quinn signing.

The former star pass rusher from Coastal Carolina will be a player to watch off the edge.

Christian Elliss

It’s just practice, but Christian Elliss may have done enough to warrant GM Howie Roseman not signing another linebacker ahead of training camp.

Elliss saw his role increase last season on special teams, and through two weeks of OTAs, he’s looking like a sleeper participant and rotational piece.

Elliss had four special teams tackles in the wins over the Titans, Giants, and Bears. According to Football Outsiders, the Eagles rank 11th in special teams after Elliss’ debut, likely saving Michael Clay’s job.

The Eagles were 23rd in the games prior.

In 2022, Williams appeared in all 17 games and recorded 36 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, 4.0 sacks, and two passes defended.

Williams’s four sacks, 6 QB hits, and 9 TFLs were among the only players in his position to earn such a stat line without starting a game.

Williams had a career-high eight tackles in the Week 10 loss to Washington.

Goodrich, a 2022 undrafted rookie free agent out of Clemson didn’t see any action last season but has loads of potential.

The Eagles didn’t select a cornerback during the 2022 NFL draft and then signed the former Clemson star to a massive, $217,000 guaranteed undrafted free agent deal.

During his career at Clemson, Goodrich logged 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while playing 1,116 snaps over 47 games (16 starts).

The Eagles had a ton of young cornerbacks on the roster last training camp and Goodrich separated himself enough to stick on the practice squad all season.

Tristin McCollum

A four-year starter in college, McCollum went undrafted out of Sam Houston State, and at 6’1″, 198 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds during his Pro Day.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire