Breaking News:

Brittney Griner found guilty in drug trial, sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison

Eagles training camp: 7 takeaways from Day 6 of practice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jalen Hurts
    Jalen Hurts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Eagles just wrapped up their sixth training camp practice, and injuries were the topic of discussion on Thursday.

Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard were both out with concussions suffered in Tuesday’s practice, while DeVonta Smith was ruled out with a groin injury.

As a whole, almost ten players are dealing with various ailments, and that means the next man up where Le’Raven Clark was able to get first-team reps at left tackle.

Here are seven takeaways from Thursday’s practice with the team off on Friday.

Eagles won't be near bottom of NFL in sacks

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After adding Haason Reddick, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and Kyzir White on defense, Philadelphia now has one of the more versatile defensive units in the NFL.

Look for this team to be a league leader in pressures and sacks.

T.J. Edwards the best linebacker on the roster?

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Edward’s demise was greatly exaggerated, and he’s seemed to increase his productivity this summer, playing like the best linebacker on the roster.

Kyzir White is a gem

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The former Chargers linebacker will be an immediate upgrade over Alex Singleton at the WILL linebacker spot.

White has outrun everything in camp this season, and he’ll do a fantastic job of setting the edge on running situations.

The additions of White, Reddick, and Jordan Davis can be felt against the run.

Britain Covey makes this roster?

Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Covey has been running as the top return specialist on the roster, and he’s also impressed as a route runner.

Injuries galore

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles were without DeVonta Smith (groin), Jordan Mailata (concussion), Andre Dillard (concussion), Deon Cain, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Grant Calcaterra (hamstring), Mac McCain, and Greg Ward (toe).

Hurts/A.J. Brown connection is blossoming

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It’ll be interesting to see how it impacts DeVonta Smith, but it can be denied that quarterback Jalen Hurts is targeting A.J. Brown a ton.

Eagles cutting down on turnovers

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s defense has been winning the day, but Jalen Hurts and the offense haven’t turned the ball over in a few sessions.

A.J. Brown to much for Darius Slay?

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brown has been successful against Slay, with James Bradberry’s size giving him an advantage in matchups.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories