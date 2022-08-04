Eagles training camp: 7 takeaways from Day 6 of practice

The Eagles just wrapped up their sixth training camp practice, and injuries were the topic of discussion on Thursday.

Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard were both out with concussions suffered in Tuesday’s practice, while DeVonta Smith was ruled out with a groin injury.

As a whole, almost ten players are dealing with various ailments, and that means the next man up where Le’Raven Clark was able to get first-team reps at left tackle.

Here are seven takeaways from Thursday’s practice with the team off on Friday.

Eagles won't be near bottom of NFL in sacks

After adding Haason Reddick, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and Kyzir White on defense, Philadelphia now has one of the more versatile defensive units in the NFL.

Look for this team to be a league leader in pressures and sacks.

Been a good day for the pass rush today. Eagles near bottom of NFL in sacks last year, improving there was offseason emphasis. The defensive front in the backfield often this morning — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 4, 2022

T.J. Edwards the best linebacker on the roster?

Edward’s demise was greatly exaggerated, and he’s seemed to increase his productivity this summer, playing like the best linebacker on the roster.

T.J. Edwards has had two diving PBUs today. One was nearly a pick. Been a good camp for him. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 4, 2022

Kyzir White is a gem

The former Chargers linebacker will be an immediate upgrade over Alex Singleton at the WILL linebacker spot.

White has outrun everything in camp this season, and he’ll do a fantastic job of setting the edge on running situations.

#Eagles LB Kyzir White is doing a tremendous job of diagnosing rushes and setting the edge. He beats Miles Sanders to the sideline before Sanders has a chance to cut upfield. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 4, 2022

The additions of White, Reddick, and Jordan Davis can be felt against the run.

Britain Covey makes this roster?

Covey has been running as the top return specialist on the roster, and he’s also impressed as a route runner.

Injuries galore

The Eagles were without DeVonta Smith (groin), Jordan Mailata (concussion), Andre Dillard (concussion), Deon Cain, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Grant Calcaterra (hamstring), Mac McCain, and Greg Ward (toe).

DeVonta Smith has a groin injury. The practice participation update:



WILL NOT PRACTICE

Grant Calcaterra – hamstring

Andre Dillard – concussion

Jordan Mailata – concussion

Mac McCain – knee

DeVonta Smith – groin

Greg Ward – toe



LIMITED

Zach Pascal – illness — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 4, 2022

Hurts/A.J. Brown connection is blossoming

Observations from Day 6 of Eagles camp: 1) Jalen Hurts is targeting AJ Brown a bunch, and that trend continued Thursday, especially with DeVonta Smith sidelined with a groin injury. Brown split two defenders and ran for the TD after a sharp pass from Hurts over the middle. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 4, 2022

It’ll be interesting to see how it impacts DeVonta Smith, but it can be denied that quarterback Jalen Hurts is targeting A.J. Brown a ton.

Jalen Hurts➡️A.J. Brown at Eagles training camp: pic.twitter.com/QXPtWL6Ybh — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 4, 2022

Eagles cutting down on turnovers

Philadelphia’s defense has been winning the day, but Jalen Hurts and the offense haven’t turned the ball over in a few sessions.

One positive for Jalen Hurts and the offense is they have now gone 3 straight practices without a turnover. Nick Sirianni really emphasized after the first three days that the turnovers were becoming an issue. #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 4, 2022

A.J. Brown to much for Darius Slay?

Brown has been successful against Slay, with James Bradberry’s size giving him an advantage in matchups.

Slay excels against speed, physical WRs have had a bit more success over the past two years https://t.co/5c7NTTpiL8 — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 4, 2022

